File photo txking/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 28-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian near Central and Hillside last year.

Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Friday ordered Chance Flores-Leach to serve 62 months in the Nov. 22, 2025, death of 68-year-old Henry Collins. He pleaded guilty in September to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of vehicular homicide, court records show.

Flores-Leach struck Collins with a van around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2025, while Collins was crossing the street in the 3100 block of East Central. Surveillance video from an area business showed Collins trying to jump out of the way after he noticed the van.

But he fell onto the road and was hit by two other cars.

He was pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital about a half an hour after the collisions.

Chance Flores-Leach Courtesy/Sedgwick County Jail

Flores-Leach, who was out picking up dinner that evening, drove home instead of staying and calling 911. After he got there, he confessed to his wife that he had hit and possibly killed a pedestrian. His wife contacted authorities after they argued about him leaving the crash site, court records say.

Flores-Leach later told police that he had tried to swerve to miss Collins when he saw him in the street. He said he “freaked out and left” after hitting Collins because he was driving while his license was suspended, had no insurance and his vehicle tags were expired, court records say.

Roush said in court Friday that he believed Flores-Leach’s explanation about being scared and didn’t see a reason to punish him more harshly.

Prosecutors originally charged Flores-Leach with second-degree reckless murder and failing to stop at an accident. The homicide charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of his plea deal.

Driver said he wasn’t going to jail after fatal hit-and-run, court record shows

Wichita man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that lead to pedestrian’s death