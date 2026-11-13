The Easy Egg serves breakfast and lunch and is known for its chilaquiles. Courtesy photo

The former Jimmy’s Egg space in Derby is about to get a new tenant.

Eduardo Gonzalez, who has three locations of The Easy Egg in Wichita, has taken over the spot at 317 N. Rock Road in Derby, which has been empty since Jimmy’s Egg abruptly closed three area restaurants in September.

He’d posted on social media that the restaurant would open on Monday, Nov. 16, but things have changed. Today, he found out that Derby required a permit he did not have — one that Wichita does not require. So he’s having to push opening day back.

The opening should still happen next week, though, he said. The Derby restaurant’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

The Easy Egg has three Wichita restaurants, including one at 3130 N. Rock Road. It will open a Derby location on Monday. Courtesy photo

Gonzalez started The Easy Egg at 240 N. Main in Haysville in 2019. Two years later, he moved the restaurant to Wichita, saying he wasn’t busy enough during the week in Haysville.

His first Wichita restaurant opened in the former Denny’s building on West Kellogg in August 2021. In February 2024, he opened one at 3130 N. Rock Road then added one at 3520 N. Maize Road.

He’s also adding a restaurant at 244 S. Santa Fe in Salina. It’s taking over an empty space that the landlord is outfitting with a kitchen and should be open by April, Gonzalez said.

The Easy Egg serves American and Mexican breakfast and lunch specialties and is known for its chilaquiles.

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