Woodlawn looking south from 47th St. North In Bel Aire. Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

The city of Bel Aire is preparing for major road reconstruction on 45th Street that will widen the roadway and add a two-lane roundabout. The work is expected to begin after the ongoing Woodlawn project wraps up.

FULL STORY: Wichita suburb plans $13M road construction project that includes a roundabout Here are key takeaways:

The project: Crews will rebuild 45th Street from Oliver to Woodlawn, expanding it from two lanes to three and adding curbs, gutters, a storm sewer, two sidewalks and a two-lane roundabout at 45th and Oliver.

Crews will rebuild 45th Street from Oliver to Woodlawn, expanding it from two lanes to three and adding curbs, gutters, a storm sewer, two sidewalks and a two-lane roundabout at 45th and Oliver. Cost and timeline: Funding was approved in 2022 at an estimated $13.7 million, though that figure could change as plans are updated. The construction bid date is set for October 2027.

Funding was approved in 2022 at an estimated $13.7 million, though that figure could change as plans are updated. The construction bid date is set for October 2027. Water main work comes first: The council recently approved a $119,903 design contract amendment with Garver to relocate portions of the water main. That relocation is expected to be complete in July 2027.

The council recently approved a $119,903 design contract amendment with Garver to relocate portions of the water main. That relocation is expected to be complete in July 2027. Why the wait: Bel Aire city engineer Anne Stephens said the city wanted to avoid overlap with the Woodlawn project to limit the inconvenience to residents.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.