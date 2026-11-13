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Wichita
Police release identity of pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Wichita
By Bryan Horwath,9 days ago
A 67-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in southeast Wichita.
The Wichita Police Department said Lorenzo Tucker was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after he was hit by a vehicle near Pawnee and Rock at around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.