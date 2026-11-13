Greg Hiser shared this architectural sketch of a possible look for his Bel Aire KVH Chophouse. Courtesy/Greg Hiser

He’s happy with how his upscale steakhouse, KVH Chophouse at 2926 N. Tyler, has performed since opening at 2926 N. Tyler Road last year.

Now, Greg Hiser is planning another KVH, this one serving the east side of town.

He hasn’t yet pulled a building permit and therefore does not yet have a legal street address for the restaurant, but it will be in Bel Aire — at Central Park Avenue and Rock Road, next to Bel Aire’s City Hall. In September, the Bel Aire City council approved a letter of intent to issue industrial revenue bonds and other incentives for the project.

Hiser said he doesn’t have an exact timeline for the restaurant. Other opportunities have recently presented themselves, he said, and if they pan out, he’ll have to prioritize which new project to start first.

An initial architect’s sketch of the Bel Aire restaurant shows it having two levels. He likes that idea, Hiser said, but “that’s liable to change.”

“I like the location. I like all of the nice homes around in the area.,” Hiser said of the Bel Aire property. “I like the proximity to City Hall. I like it being off of Rock Road. I think with the lack of opportunities out there, I think the restaurant would do very well.”

Greg Hiser’s opened his first KVH Chophouse at 29th and Tyler. Courtesy photo

Hiser is a pilot who built his career in aircraft insurance and also founded Hangar One Steakhouse in 2009, selling it 10 years later.

He self-financed the west-side KVH, naming it for his late parents, Keith and Verna Hiser and filling it with luxurious details, from a champagne wall to private wine lockers to golf cart parking spaces. The restaurant even has golden toilets.

The KVH menu features prime steaks, seafood dishes and other upscale entrees.

Hiser, who once described the restaurant as his idea of a perfect fine-dining steakhouse, spent nearly two years planning and building the west-side KVH, which opened in July 2025.

“I’m very happy the way the west wide has really rallied to support KVH,” he said.

Contributing: Lindsay Smith of The Eagle

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