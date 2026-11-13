Old Tokyo Steakhouse is back in business in Wichita. Courtesy/Old Tokyo Steakhouse

A Wichita hibachi restaurant seized by the state in September over unpaid taxes is back in business under new ownership. Old Tokyo Steakhouse celebrates its grand opening today after a soft-opening period, with new operators who paid off the previous owner’s tax debt as part of the sale.

FULL STORY: Restaurant that was seized nearly four weeks ago will reopen soon with new owner Here are key takeaways:

The grand opening: is today, Friday, Nov. 13, at 6821 W. Taft, following a soft-opening period that happened last weekend.

is today, Friday, Nov. 13, at 6821 W. Taft, following a soft-opening period that happened last weekend. New owners: Keovilaysack Houngrassamy and his wife, Vin Victoria Richly, now own the restaurant and also have Asian Fusion Kitchen in Morganton, North Carolina. Houngrassamy worked at a hibachi grill in North Carolina for more than 20 years.

Keovilaysack Houngrassamy and his wife, Vin Victoria Richly, now own the restaurant and also have Asian Fusion Kitchen in Morganton, North Carolina. Houngrassamy worked at a hibachi grill in North Carolina for more than 20 years. Why it closed: Previous owner Henry Son owed $26,195.97 in unpaid retail sales tax, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue, which shut the restaurant down in September. The new buyers agreed to pay off that debt and deducted the amount from the purchase price.

Previous owner Henry Son owed $26,195.97 in unpaid retail sales tax, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue, which shut the restaurant down in September. The new buyers agreed to pay off that debt and deducted the amount from the purchase price. The menu: The restaurant keeps the Old Tokyo Steakhouse name and will still serve hibachi meals. The owners may add sushi later.

The restaurant keeps the Old Tokyo Steakhouse name and will still serve hibachi meals. The owners may add sushi later. BYOB: The restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license. In the meantime, customers are invited to bring their own alcohol.

The restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license. In the meantime, customers are invited to bring their own alcohol. Hours: The restaurant will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations: They are encouraged at 316-260-8588. Old Tokyo Steakhouse menu

Page 1 of the Old Tokyo Steakhouse menu

Page 2 of the new Old Tokyo Steakhouse menu Courtesy

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The full story in the link at top was reported, written and edited entirely by journalists.