Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Dillon Duff (10) prepares to pass the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Kansas State football team was no match for the best offense in the Big 12.

This week, we will find out if the Wildcats can perform any better against the best defense in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State and its high-octane attack demolished K-State 66-28 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. But that score may not be much of an indicator for what to expect from the Wildcats at TCU. They will face an entirely different challenge against the Horned Frogs, who are best known for their ability to get stops.

TCU is allowing just 15.8 points per game this season.

This matchup will test K-State quarterbacks Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff as they look to find the end zone.

Are they up for the challenge? We are about to find out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup ...

K-State at TCU

Kickoff: 1 p.m. on Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth

TV/stream: ESPNU

Radio: KFNZ (96.5 FM and 610 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) in Wichita

Betting line: TCU by 10.5 with an O/U of 44.5.

K-State game prediction

The Wildcats lost a great deal of respect from oddsmakers when Oklahoma State ran them off the field last week.

K-State was favored in its first seven games of the season. Then it shifted to a small underdog against Colorado and Oklahoma State when everyone knew Avery Johnson and Jacob Knuth were both out with injuries.

But the Wildcats are big underdogs this week. The Horned Frogs are favored to beat them by 10.5, which is a lot points when you consider the over/under for this game is only 44.5.

The line movement is justified.

K-State will likely rotate between backup quarterbacks Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff in this game. It isn’t going to light up the scoreboard against a TCU defense that is only allowing 18.8 points per game in Big 12 play.

It also seems unlikely that the Wildcats can get enough stops on defense to keep this game competitive. They are allowing 35.2 points per game in Big 12 play. TCU doesn’t do anything special on defense, but it will be able to move the ball against K-State.

The Wildcats have also been awful on the road. They are 0-3 away from Manhattan this season.

Both of these teams are struggling at 4-5, and they each need a strong finish to become bowl eligible. This figures to be a sloppy game without an abundance of scoring. K-State could pull off an upset if they get a few big plays on special teams or defense. But I think it’s more likely that TCU takes care of business at home against a short-handed opponent that has lost three consecutive games.

TCU 30, K-State 17

Last week’s prediction: Oklahoma State 40, K-State 30 (actual score: Oklahoma State 66, K-State 28) ✅

Season record: 7-2.

Season record ATS: 7-2.

Season record O/U: 4-5.