The Friends University women’s soccer team celebrates its second KCAC tournament championship in three seasons after defeating No. 19 Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0 in double overtime Wednesday at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita. Friends University/Courtesy

It took 322 minutes of soccer, two nerve-racking penalty shootouts and three overtime matches for Friends University to emerge from a grueling postseason run with another conference championship.

In the end, the decisive moment belonged to a freshman from Maize High School.

Taylor Dill scored the golden goal in double overtime Wednesday, lifting Friends to a 1-0 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma Wesleyan in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship match at Wichita’s Stryker Sports Complex.

The victory gave the Falcons (13-5-3) their second KCAC tournament title in three seasons and another berth in the NAIA national tournament.

With another penalty shootout looming, Friends finally found its breakthrough.

The championship-winning sequence began with Wichita Southeast graduate Yaretzy Tejeda attempting to thread a pass through Oklahoma Wesleyan’s defense to Dill. The ball traveled beyond its intended target but forced an Eagles center back into a hurried clearance that went directly to Dill’s feet.

The Maize graduate pounced.

Dill beat the first defender, slipped past another and surged into the penalty area. With only the goalkeeper left to beat, she unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that slipped just inside the left post.

At the 101:53 mark, less than nine minutes before another potential penalty shootout, Friends had its championship-winning goal.

It was just the second goal of Dill’s freshman season, and it came against the KCAC’s most dominant program.

Oklahoma Wesleyan entered the championship ranked No. 19 nationally, unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches and riding a streak of seven straight KCAC regular-season titles under coach Ivan Ristic. The Eagles had beaten Friends 3-1 during the regular season and denied the Falcons a championship in last year’s final, winning a penalty shootout.

This time, Friends turned the tables behind two Wichita-area freshmen.

While Dill delivered the winning goal, Wichita North graduate Kaitlyn Martinez stopped all seven Oklahoma Wesleyan shots on target, including four saves in the second half, to preserve the shutout.

Oklahoma Wesleyan finished with a 15-13 advantage in shots, but Friends held firm defensively to record its 13th shutout of the season.

The Falcons’ path to the championship featured a remarkable case of deja vu.

Against Ottawa in the Nov. 4 quarterfinals and Kansas Wesleyan in the Nov. 7 semifinals, Friends trailed 1-0 at halftime. Both times, senior Kieley Aranda delivered a second-half equalizer. Both matches remained tied 1-1 through 110 minutes, and both ended with identical 4-3 penalty shootout victories.

Against Ottawa, Aranda converted a penalty kick in the 69th minute before the Braves’ final shootout attempt struck the crossbar. Three days later, she finished a pass from Musa Mnisi to erase Kansas Wesleyan’s lead, with Elisa Murrietta eventually burying the decisive penalty kick.

Two elimination matches. Two comebacks. Two shootout escapes.

By the time Friends reached the final, the Falcons had already logged 220 minutes of postseason soccer, plus two shootouts. They would need nearly 102 more minutes to lift the trophy.

Aranda, a first-team All-KCAC forward who led Friends with 11 goals, had kept their championship hopes alive twice.

The championship continued a remarkable transformation under 13th-year coach Brent Hobson, a former Friends soccer player who has turned his alma mater into a perennial KCAC contender.

When Hobson guided the Falcons to the NAIA national tournament in 2019, it ended a 15-year drought for the program.

Now Friends has reached nationals six times in eight seasons, advanced to four consecutive KCAC championship matches and won two of the last three conference tournaments.

Their latest championship also showcased the depth of Wichita-area talent on the roster.

Along with Dill, Tejeda and Martinez, Wichita North graduate Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo has been one of the Falcons’ top offensive weapons with eight goals and a second-team All-KCAC selection.

Wichita native Alayna Runck, a Butler Community College transfer, earned first-team All-KCAC honors as a leader of the defense, while fellow Wichita native Peyton Martin-Peterson was a second-team selection. Eisenhower graduate Carly Hummel made 12 starts, and Wichita Southeast graduate Aurora Delgado also contributed to the championship effort.

Other Wichita-area products on the roster include Paige Putter (Maize), Mackenzie Cunningham (Derby), Avery Cheatham (Circle), Lizzy Priddy (Augusta), Teaonna Gitahi and Jenna Manganiello (Campus), and Kylia Leggett (Hesston).

Friends placed eight players on the All-KCAC team and will learn its NAIA national tournament opening-round opponent and destination during Friday’s 5 p.m. selection show, which fans can watch live on the NAIA’s official YouTube channel.

Two years ago, Wichita North graduate Ibarra-Arevalo headed in an overtime winner against York, scoring off a cross from Aranda to deliver Friends its first KCAC tournament championship of the modern era.

Wednesday, it was Dill’s turn.

And for the second time in three seasons, a Wichita-area player scored the goal that made Friends a conference champion.