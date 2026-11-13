Butler players celebrate with Milan Hunter (7) after the Circle graduate scored on a 36-yard free kick in the Grizzlies’ 2-0 Region 6 championship win over No. 2 Cowley. ButlerGrizzlies.com/Courtesy

Butler needed only two shots on goal to end Cowley’s three-year grip on the Region 6 women’s soccer championship.

Both went in.

Kimi Shimane struck less than three minutes into the second half, Circle graduate Milan Hunter followed with a 36-yard free-kick goal four minutes later and Butler’s defense completed a postseason run without allowing a single goal in a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Cowley last Saturday in Coffeyville.

The payoff was bigger than a trophy.

No. 7 Butler is headed back to the NJCAA Division I women’s soccer national tournament for the first time since 2022.

The Grizzlies (18-2-2) earned the No. 5 seed and will compete in Pool D with No. 4 Iowa Western and No. 9 Trinity Valley at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia. Butler will face Trinity Valley on Monday and Iowa Western on Tuesday, with only the pool winner advancing to Thursday’s semifinals.

Butler soccer players celebrate with the Region 6 championship trophy after defeating No. 2 Cowley 2-0 to secure the program’s first national tournament berth since 2022. Ed Bailey/ButlerGrizzlies.com

With the title last weekend, Butler extended its winning streak to seven matches and captured its first Region 6 championship since 2021. The Grizzlies also ended Cowley’s run of three consecutive Region 6 tournament titles, as both of the Tigers’ losses this season have come to Butler.

For a Butler team that spent two weeks ranked No. 1 nationally earlier this fall, Saturday supplied something the polls could not: a championship and a chance to play for another one.

The path there was built on defense.

Butler went 270 minutes in the Region 6 tournament without conceding a goal, blanking Coffeyville 3-0 in the quarterfinals, Hutchinson 1-0 in the semifinals and Cowley 2-0 in the championship.

Goalkeeper Estelle Olive experienced just about every kind of shutout along the way.

She did not have to make a save against Coffeyville. Four days later, she stopped seven shots to preserve a one-goal lead against Hutchinson. Then against Cowley, Olive made five saves as Butler weathered 14 shots and protected its advantage.

Cowley controlled much of the shot volume Saturday, finishing with a 14-4 advantage. Butler, however, was ruthless with the few chances it created.

After a scoreless first half, Maize South graduate Genevieve LaMarche created the breakthrough by delivering a cross to Shimane, who buried it less than three minutes after halftime.

It continued one of the hottest scoring streaks in junior college soccer.

Shimane, a freshman from Japan, has scored in seven consecutive matches. Even more remarkably, she supplied the game-winning goal in all three of Butler’s Region 6 tournament victories.

Then came Hunter.

In the 51st minute, the Towanda native stepped over a free kick from 36 yards and drove a shot over the goalkeeper and under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead.

It was a fitting postseason moment for one of several Wichita-area players who have helped drive Butler back onto the national stage.

LaMarche has been the headliner.

The Maize South graduate enters nationals with 19 goals, 10 assists and a team-high 48 points. She was named co-KJCCC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in goals and has been one of the most productive attackers in the NJCAA.

Hunter, a Circle graduate, has added 15 goals and five assists after missing last season because of a broken ankle.

Their production represents only part of the local influence on Butler’s 18-win season.

Wichita East graduate Amiyah Hamilton-Thompson started 20 matches and contributed two goals and six assists. Kapaun Mt. Carmel graduate Heide Bartel started 20 of her 21 appearances and finished with three goals and five assists.

Bishop Carroll product Itzelle Lumbreras became an immediate factor as a freshman, starting all 20 matches she played while recording two goals and five assists. She also earned second-team all-KJCCC honors.

Maize graduate Lexee Shipp started 20 of 21 matches on Butler’s back line, helping anchor a defense that has allowed only 16 goals all season.

Wichita Heights graduate Annalys Rivas made seven appearances in goal and finished 2-0, while Circle graduate Ashlynn Stipp contributed in 12 matches on defense.

In all, Butler’s Wichita-area contingent has been woven throughout the roster rather than confined to one position group.

That local core has blended with an international class that has elevated the Grizzlies on both ends of the field.

Freshman Mao Hara, from Japan, has 10 goals and a team-high 11 assists. Shimane has 11 goals and nine assists. Fellow Japanese freshman Hiiro Arai started all 22 matches in defense and earned first-team all-KJCCC honors.

Olive, a sophomore from Toulouse, France, has been one of the country’s top goalkeepers, posting a 15-2-2 record with a 0.49 goals-against average and an .852 save percentage.

That balance has helped Butler outscore opponents 72-16 while recording 13 shutouts.

The Region 6 run showed Butler could win in different ways: by controlling a match against Coffeyville, surviving pressure against Hutchinson and maximizing limited chances against Cowley.

Butler has already spent time at No. 1, won Region 6 and shut out all three postseason opponents.

Now comes the test that will define the season.

Only one team advances from Pool D, and Butler heads to Georgia on a seven-match winning streak with proof that its defense can hold up when the stakes are highest.