Wichita State guard Kenyon Giles celebrates after knocking down a 3-pointer. Giles has helped fuel the Shockers’ hot start from beyond the arc, with WSU ranking tied for second nationally in catch-and-shoot efficiency. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Paul Mills has a complaint about one of the best 3-point shooting teams in college basketball.

Wichita State isn’t shooting enough of them.

That might sound odd considering the Shockers are tied for second nationally in catch-and-shoot efficiency, having buried 31 of 57 attempts (54.4%) beyond the arc through three games.

But Mills sees something more than a team enjoying a scorching start. He sees an offense that could become even more dangerous if his players learn to generate more of the right shots.

“To be honest with you, we’re trying to get closer to 30,” Mills said after WSU broke the school record against Friends. “And the reason is, it opens up the court a little bit more. We just have to be smart about those 3s that you take.”

According to Synergy Sports, WSU is averaging a staggering 1.58 points per catch-and-shoot jumper, placing the Shockers in the 100th percentile nationally with only Utah Valley ranking higher.

The Shockers also rank fifth nationally in overall jump-shooting efficiency.

Perhaps the most remarkable statistic is that 31 of WSU’s 34 made 3-pointers this season — a whopping 91% — have come off catch-and-shoot opportunities.

It’s a reflection of how much Wichita State’s perimeter offense has been generated by players creating shots for one another rather than relying on difficult individual jumpers.

And the results have been overwhelming. The Shockers have made 34 of 71 3-pointers (47.9%) this season while holding opponents to 13 of 60 (21.7%), creating a staggering 63-point advantage from beyond the arc through just three games.

Yet for all that success, WSU’s 3-point volume remains surprisingly modest.

Less than 38% of the Shockers’ field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc. Against Division I competition, that rate drops to 35.7%, ranking No. 282 nationally.

WSU has averaged just 23.7 3-point attempts through three games, falling short of Mills’ target even in Wednesday’s record-breaking 113-60 rout of Friends. The Shockers needed only 25 attempts to bury a school-record 17 3-pointers.

Fifteen of those 17 makes came off catch-and-shoot opportunities.

But Mills isn’t interested in having his players launch 30 3-pointers simply to reach a number.

He has identified four types of 3-pointers he wants the Shockers hunting: transition looks, shots created through pick-and-roll actions, offensive-rebound kick-outs and opportunities generated by paint touches.

Where were you when @Joyigho6 went on a heater to help Wichita State break its 3-point record? Shockers are shooting 47.9% beyond the arc as a team with 34 triples through 3 games. Currently lead D1 with a nutty 80.2% eFG% on catch-and-shoot 3s. (small sample size alert) https://t.co/XHQK0E6ASY — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) November 12, 2026

Each of those shots has something in common: The offense creates an advantage before the ball reaches the shooter.

In transition, defenders are often retreating toward the basket, leaving shooters open along the perimeter before the defense can get organized. Pick-and-roll actions force two defenders to account for the ball handler and screener, potentially drawing help from elsewhere and opening passing lanes to shooters. Offensive rebounds create a different kind of chaos, as defenders who have collapsed toward the basket to secure the rebound must suddenly scramble back to the 3-point line.

And perhaps most importantly, paint touches force defenses to protect the most valuable real estate on the court. When a ball handler gets downhill and draws an extra defender, a kick-out pass can turn that defensive rotation into an open 3-pointer. Even if the initial pass doesn’t produce a shot, the defense is now in rotation, allowing WSU to move the ball to the next open shooter before defenders can recover.

What Mills wants to eliminate are stagnant halfcourt possessions when the ball simply circulates around the perimeter without threatening the paint, eventually resulting in someone settling for a jumper. The same goes for isolation 3-pointers created by dribbling out front without forcing the defense into a difficult decision.

The goal isn’t simply to shoot more. It’s to create enough quality opportunities that taking 30 3-pointers becomes a natural product of the offense.

And Mills believes this roster has the shooting talent to make that approach work.

WSU shot 33.5% from beyond the arc against Division I competition last season, but Mills believes this year’s team can improve by three or four percentage points — a jump that could put the Shockers among the nation’s top 50 3-point shooting teams.

That projection appears attainable with the collection of perimeter threats at his disposal.

Kenyon Giles, who set a school record with 125 made 3-pointers last season, has connected on eight of his 12 catch-and-shoot attempts. Michael Gray Jr. is 7 for 13, while Bryce Heard (4 for 7) and Jahari Long (3 for 5) have helped give the Shockers multiple reliable perimeter threats.

And the numbers certainly got a boost from reserve Joy Ighovodja, who couldn’t miss during his 5-for-5 shooting exhibition against Friends on Wednesday.

“We’re always looking to get better,” Giles said. “We was a pretty good shooting team last year, but this year, I feel like we’re a better shooting team. That’s our job to get better every year.”

The early improvement is striking. WSU made 35% of its catch-and-shoot 3-pointers last season, ranking slightly above average nationally, per Synergy Sports. But the bigger problem was creating those opportunities in the first place, as the Shockers ranked third-from-last in the country in catch-and-shoot frequency.

The Shockers haven’t enjoyed a catch-and-shoot attack this potent since the 2017-18 season, when Landry Shamet, Conner Frankamp and Austin Reaves helped WSU shoot 38.4% on those attempts, ranking in the 81st percentile.

This season’s success has also been a collective effort on both ends of the pass.

Eleven different Shockers have assisted on the team’s 31 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, led by Jordan Frison, who has created 10 of those makes. Giles has assisted on five more.

Saturday could offer WSU an opportunity to put Mills’ philosophy into practice.

Wichita State guard Kenyon Giles is coming off a record-setting season in which he made 125 3-pointers, the most in school history. The senior has emerged as one of the Shockers’ most dependable perimeter threats. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

The Shockers (2-1) host Austin Peay (2-1) at 6 p.m. at Koch Arena, with the game streaming on ESPN+.

Under fourth-year coach Corey Gipson, Austin Peay has shown a willingness to concede perimeter attempts. Last season, opponents attempted 40.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, an above-average rate nationally.

In the Governors’ only Division I game this season, a 71-69 loss to Kennesaw State, the Owls attempted 27 3-pointers, accounting for 47% of their field goal attempts. Austin Peay’s two victories have come against non-Division I opponents.

That defensive profile suggests WSU could have opportunities to approach Mills’ preferred 30-attempt threshold Saturday, although the quality of those looks remains the more important consideration.

The Shockers almost certainly won’t continue making more than half of their catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. But Mills doesn’t need that level of accuracy for his offensive vision to succeed.

Even if WSU settles closer to his projected 37% shooting rate, generating more of the right opportunities could make an already dangerous offense substantially more productive.

The Shockers have spent three games proving how dangerous they can be when they get the right looks.

Mills believes the next step is finding a way to get more of them.