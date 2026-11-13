Wichita man identified as person fatally struck by train in Wellington

File photo. Jeff Tuttle/TUTTLE

A Wichita man has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a train in Wellington on Tuesday.

41-year-old Zachary C. Danner of Wichita died after being hit by a train near railroad overpass in Woods Park in Wellington on Tuesday, according to the Wellington Police Department.

A call about a pedestrian being hit by a train went out just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath said the incident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.