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Wellington
Wichita man identified as person fatally struck by train in Wellington
By Bryan Horwath,3 days ago
A Wichita man has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a train in Wellington on Tuesday.
41-year-old Zachary C. Danner of Wichita died after being hit by a train near railroad overpass in Woods Park in Wellington on Tuesday, according to the Wellington Police Department.
A call about a pedestrian being hit by a train went out just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. In a news release, Wellington Police Chief Tracy Heath said the incident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.
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