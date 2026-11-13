Hilarity ensues when J6 rioter mistakes cat show for furries orgy | Opinion

A cat-suited mascot mocks MAGA influencer Jake Lang, who mistook a cat owners convention for a furries orgy. Screenshot, Facebook

I came to work today planning to write about the traffic in construction zones plaguing our fair city.

But while I usually confine myself to writing about state and local issues, sometimes I see something happen elsewhere in the world of politics that is so intergalactically stupid, I can’t concentrate on anything else until I write about it.

So our traffic woes can wait for another day while I write about the catastrophic blunder of Jake Lang — MAGA influencer, Donald Trump-pardoned Jan. 6 rioter and hero of the homophobic white-supremacist right — attacking what he thought was an “or-a-gy” for furries but was actually a convention of cat owners and an adoption event.

Viral video from the Sea Meow convention in Seattle clearly shows Lang shouldn’t be allowed out in public without a leash.

Lang burst into the cat convention lobby wearing a bulletproof vest under his T-shirt (presumably to protect his vital core areas from bites and scratches) to yell slurs and bizarre accusations.

“You guys are indoctrinating the youth with homosexual and transsexual ideas,” he shouts at the convention staff, some of whom were wearing cat-ear headbands in keeping with the spirit of the event. “This furry stuff is not for children!”

He took a swipe at two whimsically cat-costumed mascots, accusing them of being “soft porn.” (They did look soft, but not in any way pornographic).

“These people here, they dress up in these outfits and then they have sex with each other in these or-a-gies every single weekend,” Lang shouted. As he turned away, one of the mascots silently and hiss-terically mocked him behind his back.

Weekly “or-a-gies”? Who knew a bunch of cat ladies and cat daddies could be that interesting?

Sadly, they weren’t.

The keynote speaker at Sea Meow was feline-behavior influencer and cat-toy impresario Jackson Galaxy, speaking on the topic “Do you really ‘get’ your cat?” Other topics included “Tiny but mighty: Saving the Littlest Kittens,” “Mission Pawsible: Tree Top Rescues” and “The Magic Behind the Meow.”

There was a cat costume contest, but nothing like you’d see if you searched “furries,” on PornHub, which Lang expressed a somewhat disturbing familiarity with.

For me, the incident brings to mind the classic comedy sketch “Confuse a Cat” by the British comedic troupe Monty Python, in which a brigade of paramilitary “cat confusers” builds a stage and puts on a madcap show to shock a cat out of a catatonic state: “All in a day’s work for Confuse a Cat.”

Maybe that’s what Lang was going for. I couldn’t tell you about the cats, but he certainly confused a lot of people before getting 86’ed by security.

I tried to show the Lang video to my foster cat, Prince Random, but he was more interested in rubbing up against my phone.

In all fairness to Lang, he was probably right when he accused conventioneers of “grooming.”

The place was full of convicted felines, and I’m sure they were grooming and being groomed. It’s been that way at every cat show I’ve ever been to.