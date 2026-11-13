Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson runs for a long gain against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of the 124th annual Sunflower Showdown college football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 17, 2026. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Like most fans across the country, I was not happy when the College Football Playoff announced expansion plans.

Starting next year, the playoff field will jump from 12 teams to 24 teams.

Gross.

This is a bad development, and not because it will devalue the regular season. I’m actually OK with a bigger field. The NCAA Tournament has an absurd amount of teams (76), but I still monitor the bubble and watch first-round games with great anticipation every single year. Maybe the first two rounds of the CFP can grow into something similar.

No, something else bugs me about playoff expansion. It’s not worth the loss of conference championship games.

Imagine if NCAA Tournament expansion meant the death of conference basketball tournaments.

To make room on the calendar for extra playoff games, league championship games are going away. Enjoy the Big 12 title game in Arlington, Texas next month. It won’t be back next season.

That is a shame, because the conference title game made the regular season exponentially more exciting in Big 12 country. We experienced a few years without a Big 12 championship game when the conference only had 10 teams, and it wasn’t the same.

Kansas State shared a title with Oklahoma in 2012 even though the Wildcats won in Norman that year. Baylor and TCU tied atop the league standings in 2014, and the lack of a conference championship game cost both of them a shot at a national title.

It was much simpler (and fun) when K-State beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game in 2022. The Wildcats lost three games that season, but a berth in the league title game gave them something to play for. They still show replays of Deuce Vaughn’s long touchdown run and Ty Zentner’s overtime kick before every game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State and many other schools across the Big 12 value winning a conference championship game. They might even appreciate that accomplishment more than a playoff berth. The league won’t be nearly as much fun without a championship game.

For that reason, I can’t get excited about CFP expansion. It’s not worth the trade.

Now, let’s dive into your questions. Thanks, as always, for providing them.

Is Avery Johnson going to use his last year of eligibility at K-State, UCLA, or some other school/place? -@Bking78120265 via X.

Avery Johnson’s future will depend greatly on two factors.

1. Can he get healthy?

2. How much money is he looking to earn for another year of college football?

If he fully recovers from his current injury and his asking price isn’t too high, I assume K-State will try its hardest to sign him to a new deal.

Johnson is a veteran quarterback who has a strong bond with head coach Collin Klein. He threw for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first six games of the season and averaged 9.1 yards per carry. The Wildcats were 4-2 when he was the starting quarterback. They have gone 0-3 without him. K-State isn’t guaranteed to find a better passer in the transfer portal. So another year could make sense for both sides.

But it’s no slam dunk. Klein has said that Johnson is likely to miss the remainder of the season. What happens if he struggles to get healthy afterward? It may not be wise for K-State to invest heavily into an injured quarterback.

Furthermore, Johnson has never led K-State to more than nine wins in a season. Perhaps a fresh start would be good for both sides.

Or maybe Johnson’s asking price is too high for K-State, and he looks for a better deal in the transfer portal.

A decision will need to be made in the near future, because if Johnson doesn’t return to K-State then the Wildcats will need to look at QB transfers. It’s possible that Blake Barnett or Dillon Duff could improve enough to lead the offense next season, but a more experienced passer would be preferred. It would be the same situation as 2022 when the Wildcats brought in Adrian Martinez.

I can tell you that Johnson wanted to play so well this season that he could leave college behind for the NFL Draft. But that seems like the least likely scenario at the moment. If he plays anywhere next season, it will almost certainly be in college.

That is my long way of informing you that I really don’t know what Johnson will do next season. There are a lot of moving parts that need to be sorted out before those decisions get made.

The problem(s) with the defense is/are which of the following: (A) Lack of talent (B) Poor coaching (C) All of the above (D) None of the above -@BusMedicMike via X.

All of the above.

Jordan Peterson appears to be in over his head as a first-time coordinator. The defense has been so bad in Big 12 play that Collin Klein gave up calling offensive plays last week to try and help him. And the Wildcats still gave up 66 points!

But it’s not just a coaching problem. There isn’t a ton of talent on the defense right now. Outside of Logan Bartley and a few defensive linemen, there haven’t been many players to like.

K-State wouldn’t be giving up 35.2 points per game in conference play without a lack of good coaching AND good players.

In this new era of college football, tell us how the general manager is operating during this part of the season. How much time do you think the coaching staff is spending discussing how the current players fit or don’t fit into the next season? -@the_funky-andy via X.

K-State general manager Trey Scott is constantly thinking about roster management and player value.

That is his job.

It doesn’t matter if the Wildcats are in the middle of a football season or if the transfer portal is getting ready to open in the winter, he is always running numbers by Klein and having discussions with the coaching staff about players. I assume he spends a whole lot of time on the phone with agents.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Scott is negotiating deals right now.

Those talks don’t usually begin until the regular season draws to a close. But we have seen some high-profile players elsewhere announce that they will return to their schools on new deals already. Kamario Taylor notably agreed to a $7.5 million deal with Mississippi State this week, for example.

Scott will be ready to move quickly when it is time to start negotiating.

Who are the top K-State football players that Collin Klein and his coaching staff should prioritize when it comes to roster retention for next season? - Rod H. via e-mail.

Sadly, there aren’t all that many players worth prioritizing on this roster.

This team is 4-5 and tied with Colorado and Kansas at the bottom of the Big 12 standings for a reason. It doesn’t have an abundance of talent.

Klein has lined up 27 pledges in K-State’s incoming recruiting class. Current players are going to have to transfer out to make room for them. The Wildcats are also going to want to upgrade via the portal at several positions. Changes are coming.

But I don’t want to be all doom and gloom here. There are certainly some good players on this K-State football roster. If the price makes sense, I think the Wildcats would love to bring back the following players:

Linkon Cure: He is finally starting to come on at tight end

He is finally starting to come on at tight end Simon McClannan: You can’t find many better punters in the Big 12

You can’t find many better punters in the Big 12 Logan Bartley: Anyone who can get a pick-six on Drew Mestemaker can play

Anyone who can get a pick-six on Drew Mestemaker can play Dillon Duff: There are some who think he is K-State’s QB of the future

There are some who think he is K-State’s QB of the future Derrick Salley: He may end up leading the team in receiving yards this season

He may end up leading the team in receiving yards this season Rodney Fields: He is averaging 5.1 yards per run

He is averaging 5.1 yards per run Monterrio Elston: I like what I’ve seen from him as a return man

I like what I’ve seen from him as a return man Nick McClellan: The freshman from St. Louis has made an immediate impact on defense

The freshman from St. Louis has made an immediate impact on defense Dylan Villarouel: A solid center

A solid center Oliver Miller: His future appears very bright on the offensive line

His future appears very bright on the offensive line Tanner Morley: He has arguably been K-State’s best blocker when healthy

He has arguably been K-State’s best blocker when healthy Darien Whitaker: I love his versatility on defense.

If the price is right, add on defensive lineman Wendell Gregory. If he gets healthy and the price is right, add on Avery Johnson.

K-State basketball started the year with a humiliating loss to South Dakota State but then got a monster win against Creighton. Is this team good or bad? Help me make sense of those results -@garrettb1983 via X.

Casey Alexander’s basketball team isn’t as bad as it looked in Game 1. But it also probably isn’t as good as it looked in Game 3.

These Wildcats are somewhere in the middle.

They lost to South Dakota State, because they shot 28% from 3-point range. It’s easy for an outside shooting team to look bad when it isn’t making outside shots.

They looked great against Cal State Northridge (41.4%) and Creighton (46.6%) because they rained in 3-pointers against those teams. K-State put on an offensive clinic in those games. Alexander’s run-and-gun was firing on all cylinders.

Brandon Rechsteiner has been incredible.

What happens when K-State makes 35% of its 3-pointers against Big 12 opponents? I’m guessing the Wildcats will win some and lose some.

My opinion hasn’t changed much with this team after three games, though it flashed a higher ceiling than I maybe expected in the Creighton win. I still expect K-State to finish right around .500 this season.