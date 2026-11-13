Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A possible new group home for the elderly may not come to fruition after the Bel Aire planning commission failed to recommend approval of a special use permit Thursday night.

But the home could still open if the City Council approves it next month.

The owners, Torque Investments LLC, applied for a special use permit to operate a Home Plus property in an existing home in a single-family neighborhood in Bel Aire.

Home Plus by the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services properties are group homes for seniors and people with disabilities who need extra help with daily activities. KDAD’s online directory shows that there are more than 250 Home Plus homes in the state, with just over 100 in Wichita. There are already two Home Plus properties in Bel Aire, according to that same directory.

“In general, (this home is) for someone who needs extra care,” the applicant, Tim Harder, said during the meeting.

The home in question is at 3900 N. Harding Avenue, near Oliver and 37th St. In addition to the special use permit, the applicants are also requesting a permit to convert the garage to a two-bedroom and one bathroom space. This would bring the home to five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The home would allow up to eight residents, according to the applicant.

“(It’ll be) maintained very well,” Harder said. “We really think this is actually a great neighbor.”

Bel Aire residents share concerns

The group home was a point of concern for the Aurora Park neighborhood, with multiple residents sharing concerns to the commissioners.

“This will require more people in our neighborhood, our streets aren’t very adequate for a lot of that, there’s still gravel (it’s very dusty) I don’t know that that’s been taken into consideration,” Bel Aire resident Melanie Penner, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said at the meeting.

Husband and wife Scott and Kourtney Monk recently moved to Bel Aire. Scott said that he had concerns from a neighbor’s perspective.

“If I got a problem, I can go to my neighbors and be like, ‘Hey, can this be addressed?’ Who am I talking to? Who’s supposed to be in charge of that? Or am I just going to get the runaround?” he said.

Kourtney raised concerns about the future of homes.

“Once one group home like this comes in, more start to come as well,” she said. “I do not know if that’s necessarily what you (want) to be seeing in this community.”

A motion to recommend approval ended in a tie, meaning that the item will be forwarded to the City Council with the recommendation of denial.