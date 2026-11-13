Hailey Hernandez was in her teens when she started her mobile coffee and baked goods business. Now 21, she’s about to open a brick-and-mortar version of her La Cumis Cowffee. Courtesy/Hailey Hernandez

A 21-year-old Wichita entrepreneur who is following her mother into the food business is about to open a new coffee shop.

Make that “cowffee” shop.

Hailey Hernandez is about to upgrade her mobile coffee trailer, recognizable for its black-and-white cow print paint job, into a brick-and-mortar coffee shop.

The name of the business is La Cumis Cowffee, and it will open sometime next week in a strip center near 21st and Amidon. The exact address is 2040 W. 21st St., and the space Hernandez is taking over was previously occupied by a business called Blend Nutrition.

La Cumis Cowffee opened as a food trailer in 2024. It will remain in business and operates on the weekends at 21st and Fairview. Courtesy/Hailey Hernandez

The coffee shop will feature the same items La Cumis has been serving since it first opened as a mobile coffee trailer in 2024: hot and iced Mexican-style coffees such as mazapan latte, banana latte, Mexican mocha, coconut matcha and cookie butter matcha. Now that the weather is turning cold, she also plans to start serving atole, which is a warm Mexican drink made with corn masa.

The shop, which will have seating for dine-in customers, also will offer the homemade Mexican pastries and breads Hernandez has become known for. She also plans to serve breakfast burritos and tamales.

Hernandez is the daughter of Hortencia Hernandez, who was the chef at Bradley Fair’s Green Acres store for 13 years, ending in 2017. She’s the one who influenced her daughter to pursue a career in the food industry.

But the roots of La Cumis date back to when Hernandez was a middle schooler who liked to bake. One day, her father brought home a bunch of sweet potatoes, and she and her mom turned them into empanadas.

Hailey Hernandez started her business making Mexican breads and other baked goods. Then, she added coffee and bought a food trailer. Now, her La Cumis Cowffee is opening as a brick-and-mortar shop. Courtesy/Hailey Hernandez

They were good, so they baked more. The family eventually couldn’t eat all the empanadas, so they started selling them from home via Facebook.

“And shockingly, there was a lot of people wanting to buy it,” she said. “They were like, “When are you going to make more? Do you make other breads?’”

The demand continued to grow, and the duo started baking over the weekends, adding things like gorditas, conchas and croissants to their repertoire. They developed such a following, they decided in 2024 to purchase the food trailer. Eventually, they gave it the cow print exterior and started parking it on the weekends at 416 W. 21st St.

A new cafe serving Mexican-inspired coffees and Mexican pastries is about to open near 21st and Amidon. Courtesy/Hailey Hernandez

Hernandez, a big fan of local coffee shops, decided she’d like to also offer coffee and taught herself to make a long list of Mexican-inspired drinks.

La Cumis’s cow theme — and its use of the word “cow-fee” — was inspired by a coffee trailer in California that Hernandez follows online. It’s called Cowfeine Brewery. La Cumis is a Spanish phrase used to refer to a good girlfriend.

Hailey Hernandez, 21, is the owner of La Cumis Cowffee coffee shop, which will open next week at 2040 W. 21st St. Courtesy/Hailey Hernandez

After two years, she decided it was time to branch out to a brick-and-mortar spot, though she plans to continue operating the trailer Fridays through Sundays.

“We’re going to take a break from it to get this going, and then we’ll be back over there,” she said.

Hernandez said that she’d update the La Cumis Facebook page when she chooses an exact opening date, but it will definitely happen next week, she said.

Once it’s open, the shop’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Wednesdays.

The coffee menu for La Cumis Cowffee

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