Jared Mortensen uses various sporting analogies — billiard balls, tennis balls, pickleballs and softballs, or A, B, C and D sizing — when discussing what he calls pouch sizes. His company, and euphemisms, caused quite a bit of giggling on “Shark Tank” this week. Courtesy photo

A few things were immediately clear when this week’s “Shark Tank” aired with Haysville resident Jared Mortensen’s pitch.

First, the sharks, the show’s potential investors, were immediately taken with Mortensen and his Real Men Apparel Co.

Second, they also had a good time laughing — nay, giggling — about what he sells.

That’s underwear with different pouches ranging from billiard-ball sizing all the way up to softball sizing, or the ball metric system as Mortensen explained.

He told the investors that “underwear is traditionally designed flat in the front so it smashes the boys up against the body.”

“I know,” shark Daymond John said. “I know.”

Mortensen said the sharks probably were asking how a man goes about finding his size.

“We are not asking that,” shark Rashaun Williams jokingly replied.

The sharks loved his pitch and Mortensen’s various euphemisms around his products.

“That was the funniest pitch I’ve heard in a long time,” Williams said.

The sharks used a few euphemisms themselves. They got down to business and asked about his net and gross sales, too.

Though they seemed impressed with his numbers, none of the judges jumped at Mortensen’s offer of a 7% stake in the business for a $700,000 investment. As he learned, that’s a lot more than they normally invest.

Unlike a couple of the judges, Williams liked the company’s valuation, but he said the products don’t match his own brand or expertise.

“This is one of the most exciting pitches I’ve heard.”

Williams said if it had been any other product, “I would have written a check right now.”

Everyone was positive about what he’s accomplished so far.

Shark Lori Greiner said, “You’re the reason that the phrase, ‘Underestimate me at your own risk,’ exists.”

Mortensen never particularly wanted to do the show — producers approached him about it — but he still looked pretty disappointed when he didn’t get a deal.

Following the show’s airing, Mortensen explained that he was a bit dejected, but that how he looked had more to do with how exhausting the long day had been.

“It was pretty emotionally draining going in there, and then it’s rapid-fire questions,” he said.

“Literally every shark is asking their own questions at the same time.”

That’s not how it appears on the show, though. Mortensen said a lot was cut. He also said he didn’t feel like he was adequately able to explain everything the way he wanted because it was such a chaotic question-and-answer session.

Real Men Apparel is doing fine on its own, but Mortensen said collaborating with one of the sharks and having that person’s connections could have been a boon for the business.

Still, he said there are massive benefits to the appearance.

It was something the judges seemed to enjoy, too.

“Thank you very much,” shark Kevin O’Leary said. “We learned a lot about, ahh . . .”

Shark Barbara Corcoran finished his thought.

“About balls.”