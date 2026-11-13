Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are scheduled to meet with Goddard city officials and other stakeholders to discuss possible safety improvements for the intersection of U.S. 54/U.S. 400 and 215th Street West on the west edge of Goddard. Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

At 9:19 a.m. on Oct. 27, a Goddard resident sent a text expressing concerns about the intersection of U.S. 54 and 215th Street West.

Before that morning was over, 68-year-old Wichita resident Bradley Alan Voran would be pronounced dead after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at that very intersection, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

Residential and commercial growth have led to increased safety concerns in recent years.

“The city of Goddard shares concerns regarding the safety of the 215th and U.S. 54 intersection and others such as the 199th and U.S. 54 intersection,” said Goddard City Manager Craig Crossette, in an email to The Eagle.

Development of the new Trail’s End subdivision, southeast of the 215th Street West and U.S. 54 intersection, has added vehicle and school bus traffic to the area. And more homes are still being built. Additionally, PrairieLand Partners recently confirmed that it has purchased 26.2 acres near that intersection to build a John Deere dealership, where customers will go to service or purchase tractors, combines, sprayers and applicator equipment, planters, seeders, excavators, backhoes and loaders, among other things.

That intersection is also home to a Dillons Distribution Center, which has hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the area on a regular basis as part of the 12,864 vehicles that used the intersection in a 24-hour period in 2023, according to the most recent traffic-count study available from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT conducted the traffic count as part of what it calls a traffic investigation report for that intersection. The report, which was issued last year but based on 2019 through 2023 data, recommended either installing a traffic signal or modifying the opposing left-turn lanes on U.S. 54 to address what it calls sight-distance concerns. (The intersection is now a two-way stop, with traffic on U.S. 54 not having to slow down.) The report also says the eastbound right-turn radius from U.S. 54 onto 215th Street West needs to be improved to better accommodate semi-tractors with trailers.

No changes have been made to that intersection since KDOT filed the report in July 2025. In fact, there isn’t funding for improvements at the present time, according to J.B. Wilson, KDOT’s public information officer for the Wichita area.

But the next step in the long process for any roadway improvements has been achieved.

On Nov. 13, KDOT is scheduled to meet with Goddard city officials and other stakeholders to discuss what could be done to improve that intersection, Wilson said.

“The purpose of the meeting is to hear their perspectives, gain a better understanding of local priorities and concerns, and discuss how KDOT may be able to assist,” Wilson said.

“KDOT has always been a great partner,” Crossette said, while adding any changes at the intersection will ultimately be a KDOT decision since U.S. 54 is a state highway.

“We’d like to see the speed limit on U.S. 54 lowered through Goddard,” Crossette said. “And we’ve shared that with KDOT.”

But based on the years used for the report, traffic speeds, crash history and the area’s growth hadn’t produced the results needed to justify lowering the speed limit at that intersection from its current posted speed of 60 miles an hour.

At the intersection in question, there were 11 accidents that produced one fatality between 2019 and 2023, according to the traffic investigation report. That puts the intersection below what KDOT calls the critical crash rate, determined by weighting the statewide average crash rate for a similar intersection by the traffic volume of the study location.

But Crossette and others say that a lot has changed since the date range in KDOT’s report, not the least of which is the addition of the Trail’s End development.

Recommended improvements to the intersection will be considered as part of KDOT’s project development and prioritization process, Wilson said. Improvements eventually could be funded as standalone projects or as part of other improvements along the U.S. 54 corridor.

The traffic investigation report, which was reviewed by The Eagle, does not include cost estimates for any potential improvements. And such funding has not been programmed or identified, Wilson said.

Meanwhile, all the city of Goddard can do is encourage people in the community to drive safely while it continues to be an advocate for KDOT funding that would help the recommended improvements become a reality.

Contributing: Bryan Horwath of The Eagle.