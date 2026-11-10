Large proposed multifamily development in Goddard clears a hurdle

Lange Real Estate has received approval from the Goddard Planning Commission to develop land west of 167th Street West between Maple and Central into a 155-acre duplex and multifamily development with perhaps some single-family homes. The project is scheduled to go before the Goddard City Council next week. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Even as Wichita-area homebuyers continue to struggle to find attainable housing options, the city of Goddard is close to giving approvals for Lange Real Estate to be able to move forward with a development that could help ease at least some of that demand.

Lange wants to build duplexes, and perhaps quadplexes, sixplexes and even a limited number of single-family homes, on a 155-acre site west of 167th Street West between Maple and Central.

In an interview with The Eagle, Ryan Mills, director of development for Lange Real Estate, said there is likely to be approximately 275 lots with a total of 550 to 600 residences in the phased development, with tentative price points anywhere from the mid-$200,000s to $350,000.

At its Nov. 9 meeting, the Goddard Planning Commission approved a zoning change and development plan necessary for Lange’s project to go forward. The Goddard City Council will consider final approval of the project at its Nov. 16 meeting.

“We’re challenged with: How do you provide moderate affordable housing options and do that in an efficient manner?” Mills said at the planning commission meeting. “I think it’s important for the community to understand that diversity in housing is an obstacle that everybody is trying to solve.”

If the zoning change and development plan are approved by the City Council, Lange would then need to create a plan for how the lots would be configured, known as a plat.

Mills said construction is not likely to start before the fourth quarter of 2027 or early 2028, with the first units available for occupancy by the summer of 2028.

The as-yet-unnamed development is inside Goddard’s newly developed strategic growth zone, which was designed for higher density housing projects such as the one proposed by Lange.

If the development goes forward, it would be the first project approved since the city of Goddard passed the most restrictive duplex design regulations in Sedgwick County earlier this year.

Lange is asking Goddard to allow for an exemption to the part of the new regulations that stipulates new projects cannot be more than 40% duplexes, and city staff is recommending approval of that exception, according to an email from City Manager Craig Crossette.

Lange has said it plans to adhere to all the other elements of the new design rules, which include:

The inclusion of at least one amenity such as a pool, playground or dog park.

At least five different architectural styles in the development, and no two buildings of the same style within two lots of each other.

Exteriors that are at least 30% decorative masonry, stone or stucco on street-facing walls.

Street-facing walls must be at least 10% windows, and garage doors cannot cover more than 60% of the front.

There must be a sidewalk on one side of every through street, and each lot must have at least two trees.

Any homes without a basement must include a storm shelter or safe room.

If Lange Real Estate receives all the necessary approvals for the project, it would need to complete the purchase of about half the land for the development from the Gerald and Judith Baalman Family Trust. The land is currently under contract, Kim Edgington, owner of PSC Consulting LLC, told The Eagle in an earlier email. She is the agent representing the Baalmans in their request for their land to be rezoned.

Goddard has seen its population increase 225% since 2000, and it currently has an estimated 7,000 people, based on the latest Census estimates and building permit numbers. That’s an increase of more than 37% since the 2020 Census.

That growth has led to four commercial or mixed-use projects currently under construction or in development in Goddard that have at least some retail component.