Wichita police identify victim in deadly south-side shooting

(October 2025) Julie Mah/The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Police Department on Thursday identified the man who died Wednesday following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Anthony Lear, 19, died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of George Washington Boulevard Court, police said.

Police responded to a call about the shooting just before 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Lear wounded. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after noon.

Police said the shooting followed a disturbance that happened in a street near where Lear was found. The people involved in the disturbance knew each other, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators were still looking into the details that surrounded the shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, police said, the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review.