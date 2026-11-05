K-State Q&A: Blake Barnett, Collin Klein and a bad start for Wildcats basketball

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett scans the field during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.

We are in the heart of overlap season, that wonderful time of year when basketball and football are taking place at the same time. With that in mind, we have an abundance of topics to cover this week.

So let’s dive right into your questions. Thanks, as always, for providing them.

How much should I temper my expectations for K-State men’s basketball after the loss to South Dakota State? -Jeff M. via e-mail.

Believe it or not, my expectations for the Kansas State men’s basketball team didn’t change very much after it opened the season with a 68-66 loss to South Dakota State.

I still think the Wildcats are capable of winning enough games to finish the season above .500. Maybe now it’s more likely that they finish a tad below .500. But that’s not a huge change.

The odds of them reaching the NCAA Tournament with this loss on their resume are basically zero. But this group was never going to contend for March Madness in the first place. If you thought this team had enough talent to make the expanded field of 76, that’s on you. Your expectations were too high.

In any case, allow me to explain why I’m not going to overreact to Game 1.

For starters, it wasn’t that horrible of a loss. There are much worse college basketball teams out there than South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are well-coached and they have veteran players. That showed when they went on a decisive 8-2 run in the final minutes.

It’s not that big of a shock that K-State lost that game while shooting 28% from 3-point range.

K-State lost to Bowling Green last year and Liberty the year before that. Losses like that are more common in basketball than football.

Sometimes a team plays poorly on opening night. TCU lost to New Orleans on opening night last season and still made the NCAA Tournament. Thirteen years ago, K-State opened with a loss to Northern Colorado and still made the Big Dance.

I don’t see that big of a turnaround for this K-State squad. There simply isn’t enough talent on this roster. But I do envision steady improvement under Casey Alexander.

When the Wildcats make shots, they will be able to play with most teams on their schedule. When the Wildcats miss shots, they will be susceptible to losses.

We have seen what K-State looks like on a bad night. Let’s wait and see what K-State looks like on a good night before we jump to any conclusions about the season.

Why does K-State have such a low NIL budget for men’s basketball in comparison to the other conference teams? -@shanekrull1 via X.

K-State is only dedicating around $6 million to its men’s basketball roster this season. That makes it one of the lowest-spending teams in the power conferences, not just the Big 12.

The main reason why: donor fatigue.

Boosters gave former coach Jerome Tang a lot of money, and he spent it aggressively in the transfer portal. But the results were terrible. K-State is also paying Tang $12 not to coach. That isn’t helping.

For those reasons, nobody was eager to pay up for basketball players this season. K-State asked Alexander to do more with less.

There is optimism that K-State boosters will increase their basketball investments over time. But the Wildcats are using a Moneyball approach this season.

What is going on with AK47? And which MBB player has the best haircut? -@the_funky_andy via X.

Andrej Kostic was dealing with injuries during much of the preseason. He is still working to recover from them and trying to get into basketball shape.

That is why the sophomore guard has been a bit underwhelming early on.

Best haircut: Montana Wheeler.

Ken Pomeroy has the Wildcats at No. 120 right now. Where do you think they will be when conference play begins? -@B_of_H via X.

It’s really hard for a Big 12 team to be rated in the triple digits.

For example, K-State only won 12 games last season and still finished the year at No. 101 at Bart Torvik.

But when you only have one data point, and it’s a loss to South Dakota State, your rating is going to suffer. In addition to that number at KenPom, K-State is currently No. 92 at Torvik, No. 96 at Haslametrics and No. 112 at Evan Miya.

In any case, the Wildcats will move up over the next few weeks simply based on their schedule. They will play Creighton, Seton Hall, Gonzaga, Wichita State and a few other quality teams at the Players Era in Las Vegas. If K-State can play competitive basketball against those teams and beat most of the weak teams on their schedule they should enter conference play with a national rating somewhere around No. 85.

The Wildcats will need to beat some of the better teams on their schedule to surge much higher than that.

How many games will K-State get to the free-throw line more than its opponent? Is it closer to 5 or 10? -@scottwildcat via X.

It probably won’t happen more than a time or two in Big 12 play, because the Wildcats rely so much on outside shooting. It’s hard to see them getting to the foul line more than their opponents if they aren’t attacking the rim off the dribble.

But K-State did actually get to the free-throw line at a decent rate against South Dakota State. The Wildcats made 14 of 18 free throws while the Jackrabbits made 8 of 13.

Pape N’Diaye was a revelation, as he made all eight of his foul shots. Not bad for a 7-footer.

That was a nice surprise for the Wildcats. Perhaps it is something they can build on.

Don’t get me wrong. I wish Avery Johnson was going to be our starting quarterback this week. But I really liked what I saw from Blake Barnett at Colorado. He’s like a Pitbull at quarterback. I think he can guide us to a bowl game. What say you? - Rob H. via e-mail.

K-State needs to win two of its final four games to obtain bowl eligibility.

I’m not sure the Wildcats can play enough defense against their upcoming schedule for that to happen, but I do think Blake Barnett is capable of putting points on the board.

His playing style reminds me a lot of Collin Klein.

Barnett may not have elite speed or a big arm, but he is a gamer. He isn’t afraid to run or to pass the ball into tight windows. His teammates call him “fearless.”

He got hit hard a few times against Colorado, but he kept getting back up. He threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 40 yards as a rusher. If not for a pair of missed field goals, he may have engineered an upset against the Buffaloes.

If I had to describe his game with one word, it would be “aggressive.”

I think Klein will enjoy calling plays for him.

Barnett also gets to play Oklahoma State’s joke of a defense next. He should put up good numbers against the Cowboys and finish out the season as K-State’s starting quarterback if he stays healthy.

Problem is, Oklahoma State might score 55 points against K-State’s joke of a defense on Saturday. He will really need to play for the Wildcats to win.

I am still mad that Collin Klein didn’t go for two against Colorado -@garrettb1983 via X.

Noted.

It’s easy to say after the fact, but K-State absolutely should have gone for two (and the win) at the end of regulation. Playing for overtime was a losing strategy with a defense that can’t be trusted to get stops.

Klein wanted to go for two and sent his offense onto the field. But he changed his mind after Colorado showed its defense and called timeout. Klein wasn’t confident the play he intended to run was going to work. I understand that. But he is supposed to be an offensive savant. Did he not have any other play in mind?

Perhaps that will go down as a learning experience for a first-year head coach.

What was K-State linebacker Mekhi Mason thinking when he let Colorado’s running back go right by him in the second half on Saturday? - Bret H. via e-mail.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson faked an option pitch to the right side of the field before handing the ball off for a run up the middle.

That fake must have fooled Mason, because that’s where his eyes were looking as he neglected to try and tackle the person who actually had the ball.

It was a bad mistake for Mason, and it looked awful on video. But I don’t think he was out to lunch on the play. He just bit on a misdirection fake.

What exactly is wrong with Avery Johnson? -@Bking78120265 via X.

The injury scare he experienced in the Kansas game turned out to be much more serious than originally expected.

He fell awkwardly at the end of a long run in that game and spent several minutes on the ground in pain. He was eventually able to hop to his feet and finish the game. But once his adrenaline wore off, lingering issues were discovered.

He is dealing with an injury to his neck/shoulder area. No one at K-State has said much of anything about the injury publicly. It hasn’t hampered his ability to run and throw against air in a controlled environment, but it has prevented him from returning to the field in a live game. He will remain on the sideline until his medical issues get cleared up.

Will I ever be happy again? (Related to K-State sports, not life in general) -@wildcatburner via X.

Hey, things could always be worse. You could be a Nebraska football fan!

It has been a rough stretch for K-State sports. There is no doubt about that. The football team is 10-10 in its past 20 games, and Collin Klein’s first season has been a dud. The men’s basketball team is coming off back-to-back losing seasons and Casey Alexander just lost his debut game to South Dakota State.

Outside of beating Kansas 18 straight times in football, there hasn’t been much to celebrate in Manhattan lately.

But I am confident that better days are on the horizon. Klein may not have aced his first year as a head coach, but he is recruiting well and he is raising a lot of money for future football rosters. At some point, that work will lead to wins.

Alexander is also an excellent basketball coach. You will be surprised at what his teams can accomplish when they aren’t shooting 28% from 3-point range. I bet K-State will pull off some fun upsets this season. Although he will need more financial support if the Wildcats want to compete with the big boys in the Big 12.

It’s looking like K-State will miss out on a bowl game and the NCAA Tournament again this season. That’s definitely a bummer for fans. But college sports fluctuate. Nothing lasts forever, except maybe Nebraska’s football slump.

Sorry, Cornhuskers! You’re still invited to the Big Eight reunion.

It wasn’t long ago (2022) that K-State won a Big 12 championship in football and reached the Elite 8 in basketball in the same athletic year.