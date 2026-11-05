Busy Wichita freeway ramp set to close temporarily

Construction at I-135 and K-96 interchange (March 2025) Julie Mah/The Wichita Eagle

A busy Wichita freeway ramp is set to be closed much of the day on Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

As part of an ongoing project, the ramp from westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, according to KDOT.

The closure is for redecking work, the department said, which is part of an overall bridge replacement project.

For the duration of the project, the inside lanes on I-135 (from Lincoln to Douglas) and Kellogg (Hillside to Topeka) will be closed intermittently.

As a reminder to drivers, the department said all scheduled work is subject to weather conditions.