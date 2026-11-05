Wichita bakery has quietly been selling homemade bread, croissants since spring

Ryan Porcu, left, and Allie Owens are the owners of the new Dinky Bread, a bakery and cafe on the ground level of the Garvey Center in downtown Wichita. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

Wichita is chronically short on businesses that produce fresh-baked bread and pastries. But a new one has just opened downtown, and its young owners have quietly developed a loyal following.

Dinky Bread opened in May in the space on the lower level of the Garvey Center, 220 W. Douglas, that most recently was occupied by a different bakery called Jake’s Fresh Bakes. The space also has been home over the years to Perfect Plate and an outpost of Reverie Roasters.

Dinky Bread has been open since May on the ground floor of The Garvey Center in downtown Wichita. It’s next door to Papa John’s. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

The new bakery is owned by engaged couple Allie Owens and Ryan Porcu, who started their business at the Kansas Grown Farmer’s Market in 2025. From their booth, they’d sell Allie’s flaky croissants and crusty loaves as well as Ryan’s homemade cookies. The booth quickly earned return customers and frequently sold out completely before the market closed.

Porcu said he realized that Owens — who he nicknamed “Dinky” — had skills that would be in demand in Wichita and suggested that they find a brick-and-mortar location. The two found the vacant space at the Garvey Center.

They’re now open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, when they sell fresh-baked croissants, pastries, sandwiches on Owens’ bread, and Porcu’s cookies and sweet treats. The cafe also serves a full line of espresso drinks as well as refreshers, lemonade and Italian sodas.

Baker Allie Owens, pictured, and her now-fiance Ryan Porcu started their Dinky Bread business at the Kansas Grown Farmers Market in 2025. Courtesy/Dinky Bread

Customers also can order Owens’ fresh-baked breads to enjoy at home, though she asks that they preorder whole loaves and larger orders online. Among the many types of bread she specializes in: croissants in flavors ranging from butter to almond to chocolate, ham and cheese croissants, French bread, pita bread, focaccia, bagels, naan, whole wheat or overnight white loaves, brioche rolls, classic dinner rolls, Hawaiian rolls, sesame loaves, matcha loaves and braided brioche loaves.

Dinky Bread offers a permanent menu of sandwiches, and the owners are sourcing much of their meat and produce from farmers they met at the farmer’s market. Choices include a beef and cheddar sandwich made with pot roast and served on French bread; an Il Crudo sandwich that features prosciutto and mozzarella on focaccia; and a sandwich called L’Alpanista, featuring chicken, speck and fontina on focaccia with tomatoes and pesto. Customers also can build their own sandwiches. (See the full menu below.)

The cafe also offers weekly specials, which almost always sell out, the owners said. This week, the special is French toast and bacon pancakes. They sometimes sell Indian Tacos on homemade fry bread, and those are always popular.

The cafe has been a hit with the residents in the Garvey Center and with people who work there, the couple said. Their old farmer’s market regulars also have been finding them.

Allie Owens’ specialty is croissants. Pictured are a ham-and-cheese croissant, front; a chocolate croissant, back left; and an almond croissant, back right. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

Born to bake

Owens, 26, grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, but moved to Wichita with her parents, who were both in the Air Force. The oldest of her siblings, she often cooked for her family when she was younger and always enjoyed baking. She also enjoyed trying new things, and soon, baking became her specialty.

In Wichita, she met Porcu, 25, who shared her passion for food. He previously worked in home health care and often cooked for his clients.

The couple eventually realized that Wichita was lacking in storefront businesses that sold fresh-made croissants and decided they could make a go of it.

“We didn’t see a whole bunch of competition,” Porcu said.

The owners of Dinky Bread painted and decorated the dining room themselves. They hope to eventually add new floors. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

They found the cafe space through Porcu’s kung fu teacher, who works in the Garvey Center. Previously, they’d baked at home and wanted to spread out into a bigger kitchen. They have that now, though they have only a convection oven, which is keeping Owens from making all the styles of bread she wants to make. Their goal is to save up money and invest in a deluxe oven system.

Owens, who also is artistic, hand-painted the walls in the cafe with tropical leaves, and recently, a resident in the Garvey Center offered the couple an antique grand piano. It now sits in the back of the small space, and Porcue is trying to think of a way to incorporate it into the business.

Despite having opened more than five months ago, the couple was able just a few weeks ago to post signage in spots that are visible to cars passing on Douglas. That’s also helping them get new customers.

Ownes and Porcu, who have been engaged since May, have lots of ideas for how they could expand the business and its offerings in the future.

For now, they’re focused on building their customer base — and on getting those new ovens.

Those who want to pop in can find customer parking on the west side of the Garvey Center.

For more information or to order bread or sandwiches, visit www.dinkybread.com

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