K-State faces big challenge against Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State's offense

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) hands off to running back Caleb Hawkins (24) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

One thing seems certain about Kansas State’s upcoming football game against Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats are going to have to pile up touchdowns in order to beat the Cowboys.

“We’re going to need to put some points on the board,” K-State tight end Garrett Oakley said. “We have great confidence in our defense, but, at the end of the day, they are really explosive. I think we’re going to maybe have a different mentality for this game, knowing that we have to put a lot of points on the board. Hopefully we get it done.”

Oklahoma State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) is off to an encouraging start under new head coach Eric Morris for one main reason. The Cowboys have the best offense in the conference.

Pick a metric, and Oklahoma State is leading the way. It tops the Big 12 with an offense that averages 529.6 yards and 41.1 points per game. It’s worth mentioning that those numbers include a 24-10 loss to Tulsa at the start of the season in which Oklahoma State was clearly out of sorts. The Cowboys have scored at least 32 points in their other seven games.

“We have got a big challenge this week,” K-State coach Collin Klein said. “This will be as good an offense as we play all year. It will be as good a quarterback as there is in the country. They do a tremendous job.”

Drew Mestemaker leads the way.

The sophomore quarterback followed Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, and he immediately upgraded the team’s offense by throwing for 2,649 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He has played so well that his name is flying up into the first round of NFL mock drafts.

“He is very good,” K-State linebacker Gabe Powers said. “He will be a top 5 pick, if not the No. 1 pick. So when you see a quarterback like that, everybody has to be really on their game and in the right spot every time.”

Slowing him down won’t be easy. The Wildcats have allowed an average of 29 points per game during conference play, and they are coming off a 27-24 overtime loss against Colorado, the lowest-scoring team in the Big 12.

But sometimes the best defense is a good offense.

With that in mind, pressure may shift to K-State’s offense in this matchup. Blake Barnett came off the bench to spark the Wildcats by throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns last week at Colorado.

Usual starting quarterback Avery Johnson will miss this game, and likely the rest of the season, with an injury. But K-State may have found something in Barnett. He is a dual-threat quarterback who isn’t afraid to throw the ball into tight windows or run for tough yards. He plays much the same way Klein once did for the Wildcats.

K-State is hoping that Barnett can build on what he accomplished against Colorado. He will need to play well in order for the Wildcats to keep up with the Cowboys.