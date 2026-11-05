Take a look inside the new home of this longtime Wichita Mexican restaurant

Today’s reopening day for Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in its new home, 756 N. Tyler. The owners and staff participated in a ribbon cutting this morning. Courtesy/Elizabeth Zaragoza

It’s opening day for a popular west-side Mexican restaurant.

Make that re-opening day.

More than a week ago, Pedro Guevara closed his Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, which he’d operated at 608 N. Tyler for nearly eight years, so that he could move it to a bigger spot less than half a mile away, at 756 N. Tyler.

Guevara and his wife, Elizabeth Zaragoza, put on a ribbon cutting outside the new business this morning and now are welcoming customers in to celebrate their grand reopening. The hours, for now, are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Guevara said he plans to add Sunday hours — and Sunday brunch service — in about a month.

The owners of Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant have redecorated the restaurant space at 756 N. Tyler and reopened there today. Elizabeth Zaragoza/Courtesy

The restaurant is serving the same Mexican specialties it did at its previous address with a few additions. Puerto Vallarta now has a second menu filled with American dishes such as pizza, sandwiches, chicken-fried chicken, chicken tenders and wings.

Guevara decided to make the move not only because he’d outgrown his own space but also because he’d been having trouble with the air conditioning in his original building.

Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant is using both the bart side and the dining side of the big building at 756 N. Tyler, which used to hold businesses such as Red Mesa Grill and The Angry Elephant. Elizabeth Zaragoza/Courtesy

Puerto Vallarta has taken over both the bar side and the restaurant side of the spot at 756 N. Tyler, which in the past has been home to tenants such as Red Mesa Grill, Augustino Brewing Company, The Angry Elephant, Lito’s and Eclipse Bar & Grill.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PVWichita/

A view inside the new dining room for Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Elizabeth Zaragoza/Courtesy photo

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