Fuel pump problems found at these Wichita gas stations during October inspections

Gas pump problems included water issues, a broken credit card reader and a leaking fuel nozzle. Unsplash

Seven Wichita gas stations were found with problematic fuel pumps during the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s October inspections.

The state Gas Pump program tests more than 20,000 fuel pumps every year to ensure dispensers and meters meet state regulations. This includes checking fuel quality, pricing accuracy and correct labeling.

Every gas station is inspected every 18 months, and also after customer complaints or when follow-up inspections are needed.

About 95% to 97% of the time, the fuel pumps meet compliance standards. If a pump doesn’t meet state requirements, the pump is rejected. Common reasons that pumps are rejected include issues with the equipment, incorrect pricing or product labeling and failure to provide the customer with a receipt.

If a fuel pump fails, or is rejected, the gas station must repair it within a set number of days or request an extension. The pump will then be reinspected.

Here’s what state inspectors reported in October in Wichita.

Wichita gas stations with fuel pump issues

Inspectors reported the following problems at these Wichita gas stations in October:

Circle K, 3311 N. Rock Road. During a follow-up inspection Oct. 2, pump 1 was missing an octane rating sticker and the card scanner wasn’t working. Pumps 5, 7 and 8 were out of service.

During a follow-up inspection Oct. 2, pump 1 was missing an octane rating sticker and the card scanner wasn’t working. Pumps 5, 7 and 8 were out of service. Sam’s Club, 3415 N. Rock Road. During an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection, pump 4 was in need of a Kansas Department of Agriculture seal. The gas station later passed an Oct. 17 inspection.

During an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection, pump 4 was in need of a Kansas Department of Agriculture seal. The gas station later passed an Oct. 17 inspection. Erie’s Corner, 2828 E. 21st St. North. The gas station attendant was unable to provide new install paperwork during an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection. The manager was unaware of a previous inspection report requiring repairs and was instructed to request a 30-day extension.

The gas station attendant was unable to provide new install paperwork during an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection. The manager was unaware of a previous inspection report requiring repairs and was instructed to request a 30-day extension. Jump Start, 3405 S. West St. During an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection, pumps 6 and 7 were not yet commissioned and could not be tested. The on-duty manager said underground storage tank construction will begin soon.

During an Oct. 2 follow-up inspection, pumps 6 and 7 were not yet commissioned and could not be tested. The on-duty manager said underground storage tank construction will begin soon. P P Station, 2601 N. Broadway. A full inspection of this gas station is pending receipt of some documents, inspectors said Oct. 17. The inspection was prompted by a customer complaint.

A full inspection of this gas station is pending receipt of some documents, inspectors said Oct. 17. The inspection was prompted by a customer complaint. QuikTrip, 2801 S. Hydraulic. The 87 and 89 grades tested out of tolerance at pumps 4 and 8 during an Oct. 18 follow-up inspection.

The 87 and 89 grades tested out of tolerance at pumps 4 and 8 during an Oct. 18 follow-up inspection. Kwik Shop, 2424 W. 37th St. North. Pumps 1 and 4 were missing a lock on the lower cabinet and pump 9 had a broken lock on the upper cabinet during an Oct. 30 quality control inspection.

Wichita gas stations with no reported issues

No issues were reported at these Wichita gas stations inspected in October:

Sam’s Club, 3415 N. Rock Road

QuikTrip, 11223 E. Central

Sam’s Club, 6200 W. Kellogg

QuikTrip, 8723 W. 13th St.

QuikTrip, 324 S. West St.

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