Expert betting picks for KU, K-State and key college football games in Week 10

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The college football season always seems to fly by. How are we already debating playoff rankings in Week 10?

Let’s take advantage of the time we have left and find some winners this week.

Oklahoma State (-6) at Kansas State

The betting line in this game has been moving all week. Oklahoma State started out as a 5.5-point favorite. But that number got bet down all the way to 2.5 points for a brief moment on Tuesday. Now, the number has been bet up to six. Will it reach seven by kickoff? If you like the Wildcats in this matchup, you might as well wait. I am more interested in the over/under of 62.5 points. Neither of these teams play much defense. Five straight games involving Oklahoma State have gone over the total, including a 51-49 loss at Iowa State last week.

UCF (+2.5) at Kansas

It’s rare to see the Jayhawks favored in a Big 12 game, but they have traditionally found success against the Knights. Kansas owns a 2-0 record against UCF. The Jayhawks won 27-20 in Orlando last season and 51-22 in Lawrence three years ago. UCF doesn’t have much of an offense. Kansas can stay undefeated in this series with a few good touchdown drives.

Texas (-2.5) at Missouri

Here is another game with a compelling over/under points total. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been inconsistent all season, so it’s hard to trust him to lead the Longhorns to a SEC road win right now. But his play won’t affect the Texas defense, which is among the best in the nation. How many points can the Tigers muster in this matchup? I see value on under 42.5 points.

My favorite college football bets of the week

1. Georgia (-3.5) at Mississippi: The Bulldogs may be the best team in the country. So fading them is always risky. But I can’t pass up the opportunity to bet on Trinidad Chambliss as a home underdog. Ole Miss is 4-0 at home this season with lopsided wins over Auburn, Missouri and Charlotte. It also beat LSU by eight points. I think the Rebels can pull off an upset. Pick: Ole Miss.

2. TCU (+7.5) at Arizona: The Wildcats have turned their home stadium into a fortress this season. Not only are they 4-0 on their home turf, but they have won those games by an average of 29 points. Arizona beat Iowa State 39-3 and Cincinnati 34-7 in its last two conference home games. I doubt that TCU will be able to reverse that trend. Pick: Arizona.

3. Colorado (+2.5) at Arizona State: This has all the makings of a Big 12 pillow fight. The Buffaloes and the Sun Devils both reside in the bottom half of the conference standings, and neither team has been able to do much on offense this season. But I see value on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have played well since they benched Cutter Boley. Jake Fette has sparked the offense at quarterback. That will be enough for ASU to fend off Colorado, which is due for a letdown after its overtime victory against Kansas State. Pick: Arizona State.

4. Alabama (+5.5) at LSU: It’s hard to imagine either team getting many stops here. This has the makings of a SEC shootout. LSU is averaging 40.1 points per game. Alabama is averaging 38.3 points per game. Both teams are coming off a bye week. They should play their best, and score a boatload of points. Pick: Over 52.5.

5. West Virginia (+17.5) at Texas Tech: Now that Texas Tech has made the switch to Thomas Castellanos at quarterback, the Red Raiders are a run-oriented offense. West Virginia has leaned on its ground game all season. With that in mind, this feels like too many points for a game that will involve a moving clock after a plethora of rushing attempts. Pick: West Virginia.

Last week: 2-3 (-1.1 units)

Overall: 25-20 (+3.6 units)

Other bets worth considering

6. Cincinnati (+10.5) at Houston: The Bearcats have been miserable away from home this season. They lost to West Virginia 45-42 and Arizona 34-7 on the road. They also struggled mightily against Miami (Ohio) in a neutral venue. Things won’t get any easier for them at Houston. The Cougars are fresh off a bye week. Lean: Houston.

7. Miami (+7.5) at Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish desperately need to win this game to improve their playoff chances. It’s hard to see the Hurricanes matching that intensity without star wide receiver Malachi Toney. Lean: Notre Dame.

8. Florida State (-6.5) at Boston College: College football teams tend to play their best immediately after an interim coach takes over. Could the Seminoles be next? Lean: Florida State.

9. Texas State (+6.5) at Oregon State: The Bobcats lost a heartbreaker at Boise State last weekend. Do they have enough in the tank to mount another upset bid against Oregon State? Maybe. But this is a very difficult road stretch for them to manage. I think it’s more likely that the Beavers bounce back at home. Lean: Oregon State.

10. UCLA (-6.5) at Minnesota: The Bruins have been very good to us this season. They are undefeated straight up and against the spread. But it may be time to hop off the UCLA cover train. Minnesota is good enough to keep this game close at home. Lean: Minnesota.

Upset pick of the week

Alabama (+225) at LSU: The Tigers have only played in two close games this season, and they lost both of them. LSU was unable to complete a comeback against Mississippi, and it lost in overtime at Kentucky. Lane Kiffin’s team has won its other six games in blowout fashion. It’s hard to see LSU winning by multiple touchdowns against Alabama. This game should be close. I trust Kalen Deboer in the fourth quarter more than Kiffin. Let’s roll the dice on a road upset in the SEC. Pick: Alabama.

Overall: 2-7 (-3 units)