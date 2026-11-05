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Wichita
ICYMI: A roundup of the top Wichita restaurant news from October
4 days ago
October brought several restaurants openings, closings and lease signings. Here’s a quick catch-up on the stories that you might have missed:
- Haysville sushi spot expanding: Hikari Sushi and Ramen, which opened two years ago in Haysville, is opening a Wichita location at 2516 E. Central in mid-to-late November. Owner Candra Wijanarko will carry over the same menu of sushi, rolls, poke bowls, bento boxes and ramen. The space was most recently home to the short-lived Filipino restaurant Kusina Ni Cheska.
- Riverside corner building auctioned: The 210-square-foot building at 11th and Bitting that most recently housed Nacho Mama’s is headed to auction through McCurdy Real Estate & Auction, along with the converted house behind it. Built around 1922 as a Golden Rule filling station, the building has housed restaurants, salons and retail shops for more than a century. Bidding opened Tuesday Nov. 3 and closes Nov. 11.
- Two restaurant owners detained: La Galette French Bakery owner Rob Attar remains in ICE custody while his attorney Abdul Arif pursues an emergency motion, and Lady Burritos owner Yesica Marisol Pena Olivas was also detained along with her mother, brother and sister. La Galette is staying open with help from longtime employee Maria Esparza and Attar’s uncles. GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for both families.
- Vegan duo takes Prost space: Shea West and Rochelle Collins, former owners of food truck Kind Kravings, have taken over the two-story former Prost space at the Revolutsia shipping container mall. The couple is aiming for a January opening, with a vegan restaurant downstairs and a cocktail bar and listening lounge upstairs.
- New LGBTQ+-friendly bar opens: Fired Up Bar & Grill, owned by Kimberly Calloway, opened Oct. 17 at 1110 W. Harry in the former Dirty D’s space. Chef Marcus Wooley, formerly of The Appetite 316, is heading the kitchen and has produced a menu of burgers, wings and desserts. Calloway pledged 10% of proceeds through Nov. 15 to families affected by the Stryker Sports Complex incident.
- Old Tokyo Steakhouse returning: The hibachi restaurant at 6821 W. Taft, seized Sept. 22 over $26,195.97 in unpaid retail sales tax, has been purchased by Keovilaysack Houngrassamy and Vin Victoria Richly. The North Carolina couple agreed to pay off the tax debt and plan to reopen in early November with their own menu, keeping the Old Tokyo name.
- Larkspur debuts new menu: New owner Drew Perry and chef Weston Townsley introduced a reimagined menu Oct. 1 at the 34-year-old downtown restaurant. The menu was pared from 35 items to 24, retaining classics like the Metro salad and chicken pistachio while adding chicken-fried steak, a smashburger and fish and chips.
- Derby restaurant plans change: Chef Roni Attari has decided not to reopen Layali or open Hen House in Derby after previously planning to take over the spaces from former partner Brant Dumford. Stephano Ceric now plans to open the Layali space as Oak House, and new tenants are lined up for Hen House and both Coop locations.
- Bullpen takes over Heroes: Niki Manbeck, who has owned a sports bar called Bullpen in Baldwin City for five years, is opening a Wichita Bullpen in the former Heroes space in Old Town by Feb. 1. She’s removing the dance floor and club lighting to create a traditional sports bar.
- Icon Venue open in Old Town: Adam Alkasasy and Mike Mansour, who already own Fever and Lvl 1 Nightclub & Lounge, have opened Icon Venue & Nightclub in the former Distillery 244 space at 244 N. Mosley. The roughly 10,000-square-foot club is serving a limited menu of Italian entrees and appetizers along with hookah.
- Saigon founder scales back: At 74, Hanh Bui — known to many as “Mr. Saigon” — is stepping back from the restaurant at 1103 N. Broadway he’s run for 36 years. He and wife Hai Nguyen still arrive by 7 a.m., but their children Hung Bui and Liz Bui are increasingly running dinner shifts. The family came to the United States as refugees from Vietnam and bought the business in 1991.
- Tropical Smoothie locations closed: Two of Wichita’s three Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations — at 2768 N. Maize Road and 9730 E. 21st St. — are temporarily closed as franchisee Aaron Courtney sells them. The new owners plan kitchen upgrades to match the chain’s newest layout. The newest Wichita location, at 217 S. Ridge Road, owned by Dyne Hospitality Group, remains open.
- Crispy Donuts adding fourth shop: The Sar family is opening a fourth Wichita Crispy’s Donuts at 4601 E. 13th St. They’re taking over the former Hardee’s building that most recently housed Different Type of Flava. The regional chain also has locations planned for Manhattan and Hays. The chain’s other Wichita shops are at 460 N. West St., 3233 E. Harry and 2110 N. Maize Road.
- Naan Stop heading west: Indian restaurant Naan Stop, which opened at 300 S. Greenwich in May, has added a west-side location at 6600 W. Central. The space has been vacant since Sam’s Southern Eatery left in August 2025. The menu features clay oven naan, curry bowls, samosas, tandoori chicken and biryani.
- Yokohama Beyond on the way: Jack Fukuda, owner of Yokohama Ramen Joint, Yokohama Ramen Izakaya and Gyoza Bar, is opening a fourth Wichita restaurant called Yokohama Beyond at 1316 W. Douglas. It will open in late spring and will specialize in chicken paitan ramen, with no pork or beef dishes on the menu. Fukuda recently returned from ramen school in Japan.
- Newton bakery wins fans: Crust & Crumb Co., owned by baker Sharon Entz, opened a storefront at 507 N. Main in Newton in May after years of baking from a garage and a small Main Street space. The shop now serves breakfast and lunch Wednesdays through Saturdays, with sandwiches on house-baked bread and pastries including croissants, kouign-amann, danishes and kolaches.
- Angelo’s move delayed again: Owner Gina Fasciano-Hogan said Angelo’s Italian restaurant’s move from 5900 E. Central to 550 N. Rock Road is now targeted for mid-November after unexpected repairs pushed back the original end-of-August timeline. The new spot will offer around 140 seats, outdoor seating, two bars and a private dining area. New dishes including salmon, beef tenderloin medallions and baked ziti will join the menu.
The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.
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