ICYMI: A roundup of the top Wichita restaurant news from October

Larkspur’s new owner has revamped the menu in at attempt to modernize the restaurant. Pictured is the restaurant’s new pork chop dish. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

October brought several restaurants openings, closings and lease signings. Here’s a quick catch-up on the stories that you might have missed:

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.