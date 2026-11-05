Following a legend: Wichita native begins new era as voice of the Shockers

Wichita State’s new Voice of the Shockers, Denning Gerig, right, calls his first men’s basketball game alongside longtime color analyst Dave Dahl, left, during Wednesday’s season opener against Cal State Northridge at Koch Arena. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Denning Gerig had spent much of his life listening to Mike Kennedy call Wichita State basketball games.

On Wednesday night, he was the one sitting behind the microphone.

Before his first broadcast as the new Voice of the Shockers, Gerig allowed himself a moment to look around Koch Arena. His eyes eventually drifted toward the rafters, where a banner honors the man who had held his new job for 46 seasons.

For the first time in nearly half a century, a Wichita State men’s basketball season would begin without Kennedy calling the action.

And Gerig was feeling the weight of the moment.

“You only get one first, so there was a moment in the pregame show where I just looked around,” Gerig said. “I couldn’t believe that I was sitting where I was sitting, and it was hard not for my eyes to like drift up to Mike’s banner and think about what he meant to so many people, myself included. It’s just an honor to be the one to fill those shoes.”

It was the culmination of a childhood dream for the 32-year-old Wichita native, who had grown up idolizing Kennedy and eventually developed a close relationship with the legendary broadcaster.

But as Gerig prepared to call the Shockers’ 79-67 season-opening victory over Cal State Northridge, he knew the expectations that came with succeeding one of the most beloved broadcasters in Kansas sports history.

He also knew that no matter how well he performed, he couldn’t be Mike Kennedy.

And he wasn’t going to try to be.

How Denning Gerig plans to follow Mike Kennedy as Voice of the Shockers

For 46 years, Kennedy’s familiar voice accompanied some of the greatest moments in Shocker sports history, becoming a soundtrack for generations of fans who grew up listening to his broadcasts.

Gerig was among them.

And having worked alongside Kennedy on Wichita State baseball broadcasts, he had developed an even deeper appreciation for the preparation and professionalism that made his predecessor so respected.

“You cannot find anybody to say a bad word about Mike,” Gerig said. “He is so respected by opposing broadcasters, by media members, by the people that he works with. It is because he is so diligent about the way that he goes to work day in and day out. To me, Mike is everything that a professional broadcaster should be.”

Gerig jokes that he might never match Kennedy’s impeccable professionalism. After all, he’s a 32-year-old who grew up with the internet and isn’t above dropping a well-timed meme about Shocker athletics on social media.

That playful personality extends to the microphone. During a recent volleyball broadcast, Gerig delivered a scathing critique of Dots Halloween candy, offering a glimpse of the wit and irreverent humor he hopes will become part of his own broadcasting identity.

And while Gerig has no intention of imitating Kennedy, he understands that winning over fans accustomed to the same voice for nearly half a century won’t happen overnight.

In fact, one piece of advice kept coming up in conversations leading up to Wednesday’s debut: Be prepared for criticism.

Not necessarily because Gerig would do anything wrong. But after 46 seasons of Kennedy, any other voice was bound to sound unfamiliar.

For some listeners, that adjustment might take time.

Gerig understood the challenge when he accepted the position. Rather than trying to imitate Kennedy, he wanted to earn the trust of Shocker fans by developing his own style.

“Different scares some people,” Gerig said. “Different is weird. But I just wanted to be myself. I hope that grows on people as I find my footing and keep doing games and get more and more comfortable. I’m excited where that will take us.”

Finding a rhythm with Dave Dahl

If replacing Kennedy wasn’t intimidating enough, Gerig also inherited his longtime broadcasting partner.

Dave Dahl had spent decades alongside Kennedy, forming the longest-tenured radio broadcasting duo in Division I college basketball.

Their chemistry was built through years of knowing when to speak, when to listen and when to let the moment breathe.

Gerig had to develop that same understanding with Dahl, only without the benefit of decades together.

The two got a head start Oct. 7, when they conducted a simulated broadcast during Wichita State’s charity exhibition against Murray State.

The microphones weren’t connected to a live audience, but Gerig treated the exercise like a real game.

It gave both broadcasters an opportunity to learn each other’s tendencies, particularly the subtle timing required for a play-by-play announcer to set up his analyst without interrupting the action.

By Wednesday night, Gerig felt their rehearsal had paid off.

“You never really know how it’s going to go with a color commentator when it comes to stepping on each other a little bit,” Gerig said. “You have to discover when your natural pauses are going to be, and it felt like Dave and I fell into our rhythm really quickly. He’s just a pro. It was so effortless with him.”

For all the pressure Gerig felt about following Kennedy, Dahl helped make the transition feel natural.

And after the broadcast, the longtime analyst offered his new partner some glowing words of encouragement.

For Gerig, hearing that praise from someone he had admired for so many years meant more than any outside evaluation could.

“Talk about affirmation,” Gerig said with a smile. “That meant a lot to me. Dave is pretty much the nicest human being I’ve ever interacted with in my life and he’s wonderful to work with.”

Why Paul Mills calls Denning Gerig a ‘pro’s pro’

Paul Mills discovered early on that his new radio broadcaster wasn’t going to be short on questions.

Gerig arrived at their first preproduction meeting armed with three pages of notes.

The Wichita State coach couldn’t help but laugh at the sheer volume of preparation, joking that there was no way they were going through all three pages.

But the moment illustrated one of the qualities that helped Gerig land the job.

Before becoming the Voice of the Shockers, Gerig spent nearly five years working in Wichita State’s sports information department, where researching obscure statistics, assembling detailed game notes and uncovering interesting storylines were part of his responsibilities.

His background as a sports information director made him a natural fit for the research-intensive demands of broadcasting.

And he has carried that same meticulous approach into the booth.

“If I’m going to screw something up, it’s not going to be because I wasn’t prepared,” Gerig said. “My goal is that I want to leave a broadcast looking at my sheet, like, ‘Wow, I didn’t get to 50% of the stuff I have on here.’ That means I had a pretty good night.”

Mills has appreciated the commitment.

“It’s hard to say this for a guy who just doesn’t have a whole lot of experience, but he’s a pro’s pro,” Mills said. “He’s been very prepared every time I’ve talked with him. My guess is he was probably as excited as our team was about playing tonight.”

That reputation for preparation extends beyond the basketball court.

A Maize South graduate who earned his journalism degree from WSU in 2016, Gerig built his broadcasting career through independent professional baseball, calling games for teams like the Wichita Wingnuts and Cleburne Railroaders.

He earned American Association Co-Broadcaster of the Year honors in 2021 before eventually returning to his alma mater.

But his selection from a national search of more than 100 candidates wasn’t based just on his broadcasting ability.

A new vision for the Voice of the Shockers

Gerig believes the job can extend far beyond the radio booth.

In his pitch to WSU, he emphasized his ability to connect with fans through social media, video breakdowns and other digital content that offers a deeper look at the teams they follow.

His offseason basketball analysis with Mills, including detailed introductions to the Shockers’ newcomers, offered an early glimpse of that approach.

“That was a big part of my pitch to try to get this job, to be honest with you,” Gerig said. “I think I can reach our fan base in new and unique ways. Obviously there’s nobody like Mike when it comes to reaching fans through the airwaves, but I feel like I can find new ways to expand the experience of following these teams.”

Athletic director Kevin Saal credited Jeff Jacobsen and the Shocker Sports Properties team for identifying someone who could preserve Kennedy’s legacy while helping Wichita State reach younger audiences.

“Denning brings tremendous passion for Wichita State, an authentic personality, a strong work ethic and a genuine connection to Shocker Nation,” Saal said. “Following Mike Kennedy’s remarkable 46-year legacy is no small responsibility. We weren’t looking to replace Mike, but rather identify someone who could honor that tradition while helping us write the next chapter.”

The philosophy represents an evolution in what it means to be the Voice of the Shockers.

Kennedy established an extraordinary connection with fans through the radio. Gerig hopes to build on that foundation while giving the next generation even more ways to experience Shocker athletics.

“The way fans consume sports continues to evolve, and Denning understands how to connect with audiences across traditional and digital platforms,” Saal said. “His creativity and social media presence give us an opportunity to engage younger generations, tell more compelling stories about our student-athletes and programs, and ultimately grow the Shocker fan base. That’s exciting for our department and the future of Wichita State Athletics.”

But on Wednesday night, there were no videos to produce or social media posts to perfect.

Just a microphone, a basketball game and a dream that had finally become reality.

One night when perfection didn’t matter

For weeks, Gerig had prepared for almost everything.

He studied the Shockers, researched their opponent, rehearsed with Dahl and filled pages with notes in hopes of delivering the best possible broadcast.

His meticulous approach had served him well throughout his career, and he knew it would continue to be essential in his new role.

But when the final buzzer sounded Wednesday and the microphones were turned off, Gerig wasn’t particularly interested in dissecting his performance.

There would be plenty of time for that.

He knew he probably made mistakes during the two-plus-hour broadcast. Eventually, he would listen back, critique his work and identify the little things he could do better next time.

For someone who takes such pride in preparation, that kind of self-evaluation normally comes naturally.

This time, though, he wanted to make an exception.

For one night, the broadcaster who had spent weeks worrying about getting everything right wanted to stop worrying altogether.

He wanted to remember looking up at Kennedy’s banner. The nerves before his first call. The comfort of having Dahl beside him. And the feeling of signing off after doing the job he had dreamed about since he was a kid.

He had spent much of his life working toward this moment.

He didn’t want to rush past it.

“Everybody said you should go back and grade yourself, but I kind of just want to sit in this one and be OK with it,” Gerig said. “Like I really just did that.

“I’m sure it wasn’t perfect, but I’m sure that’s OK.”