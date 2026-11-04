10 bold Wichita State basketball predictions for the 2026-27 season

Kenyon Giles was given a loud welcome when he was introduced during Shocker Madness on Saturday night at Koch Arena. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Expectations haven’t been this high for Wichita State men’s basketball in years.

Coming off a 24-win season and picked to win the American Conference, the Shockers enter Paul Mills’ fourth season with a loaded roster, plenty of returning experience and legitimate NCAA Tournament aspirations.

But just how high can this team climb?

With the 2026-27 season tipping off Wednesday night against Cal State Northridge at Koch Arena, it’s time to have a little fun looking into the crystal ball. From school records falling to the return of March Madness, here are 10 bold predictions for the Shockers this season.

Wichita State head coach Paul Mills enters his fourth season leading the Shockers, coming off a 24-win campaign and an appearance in the American Conference tournament championship game.Convert to PDF Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

1. Koch Arena will welcome 10,000 fans again

There’s a buzz building around 21st and Hillside that hasn’t been felt in years. Now the Shockers just have to give their fans a reason to pack the Roundhouse again.

Wichita State hasn’t sold out Koch Arena since March 8, 2020, when 10,506 fans watched the Shockers beat Tulsa just days before COVID-19 shut down college basketball. For a program that once averaged more than 10,000 fans for 17 consecutive seasons, that’s an awfully long drought.

But after last season’s breakthrough, the excitement is returning. An early upset of USC at Lake Tahoe or Kentucky at Rupp Arena could accelerate things, potentially setting up a five-figure crowd against New Mexico on Nov. 21 or Boise State on Dec. 5.

If not, the Jan. 28 showdown with Memphis offers another opportunity. And if the Shockers are battling for a conference championship, circle the March 6 regular-season finale against Tulsa.

My prediction: At least once this season, the attendance number starts with a 10, and the Roundhouse gets a taste of its old magic.

2. Kenyon Giles will win American Conference Player of the Year

Giles came tantalizingly close last season, finishing runner-up to South Florida’s Izaiyah Nelson. This time, the award is his for the taking.

The fifth-year sharpshooter might not need to score 19.1 points per game again, but that could work in his favor. With more playmakers around him, Giles should get cleaner looks and become an even more efficient scoring machine. And voters tend to love the leading scorer on the league’s best team.

Of course, WSU might have another candidate in its own locker room. William Berg’s advanced metrics and two-way impact could make the 7-foot-2 center every bit as valuable to the Shockers’ success. But when it comes to awards, points still carry plenty of weight, and nobody in the American can fill it up quite like Giles.

If WSU wins the conference, Giles should have the inside track to become the program’s first outright conference player of the year since Fred VanVleet won the Missouri Valley honor in 2016.

Will Berg is introduced during Shocker Madness at Koch Arena. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

3. William Berg will lead the American Conference in rebounding

The American Conference’s four leading rebounders from last season are gone. That leaves a rather large opening for Wichita State’s rather large center.

At 7-foot-2, Berg finished fifth in the conference with 8.1 rebounds per game despite playing just 21.9 minutes per contest. League leader Izaiyah Nelson averaged 9.6, a number that suddenly looks well within Berg’s reach.

Even if Emmanuel Okorafor returns to bolster WSU’s frontcourt, Berg figures to shoulder a larger workload this season. And he might not even need a dramatic jump in playing time to crack nine rebounds per game. With his size and knack for positioning himself around the basket, Berg already vacuums up rebounds at an impressive rate. A little more work on the defensive glass could be all it takes to turn him into the American’s rebounding king.

Wichita State’s Kenyon Giles dances with teammates after they defeated Florida Atlantic last season at Koch Arena. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

4. Kenyon Giles will become WSU’s 3-point king in just two years

Giles won’t need to play superhero nearly as often this season. And that might actually help him make history.

After launching a school-record 331 3-pointers last season — a staggering 9.2 per game — Giles should benefit from having more playmakers around him. With Jahari Long and Jordan Frison creating offense, he can spend more time darting around screens and spotting up for cleaner looks instead of rescuing possessions with desperation heaves.

Don’t worry, there will still be plenty of Giles dancing 28 feet from the basket before launching a rainbow over a crushing William Berg screen. He’ll just get to be a little more selective.

After shooting 37.8% from deep last season, including 36.9% in conference play, I’m predicting Giles pushes his accuracy to 40%. He needs 124 more triples to surpass Randy Burns’ WSU career record of 248, set over four seasons from 2001-05.

That’s still a hefty 3.54 makes per game over 35 games, but improved efficiency could get him there without quite matching last season’s outrageous shooting volume.

5. The Shockers will win 18 home games

With a Koch Arena-record 19 home games on the schedule, WSU has an opportunity to pile up victories like never before. The school record is 19 home wins, set by the 1980-81 team that played 21 games at the Roundhouse, including postseason contests. An 18-1 finish would tie for the second-most home victories in program history.

Of course, it won’t be a cakewalk. New Mexico and Boise State present legitimate nonconference challenges, while Memphis, South Florida, Charlotte and Tulsa could all arrive with American Conference title aspirations.

Navigating that minefield with just one blemish would be quite an accomplishment. But if the Shockers are serious about winning the American and returning to the NCAA Tournament, making Koch Arena a place where visiting teams rarely escape victorious would be an excellent place to start.

6. WSU will have its most efficient offense in nearly a decade

The bar isn’t exactly sky-high here, but there’s reason to believe the Shockers are ready for an offensive breakthrough.

Not since the 2017-18 team finished fourth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.0) has WSU produced a better offense than last season’s group, which checked in at 113.1.

And that team had to work awfully hard for its points. The Shockers were terrific at cleaning up their own misses, but ranked a dreadful 274th nationally in effective field goal percentage. WSU hasn’t even cracked the top 170 in that category since it had two future NBA players in Landry Shamet and Austin Reaves on offense.

That drought should end with the 10 returners, most notably Kenyon Giles, and the additions of Jahari Long, Jordan Frison and Bryce Heard. Even if the offensive rebounding numbers dip, better shooting and playmaking should more than make up the difference. This offense has a chance to make scoring look a whole lot easier.

Wichita State’s Dillon Battie throws down a dunk against Oklahoma State’s Christian Coleman during the first half of their second round NIT game in Stillwater. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

7. Dillon Battie will throw down 40-plus dunks

Don’t be surprised if Battie spends a good portion of this season hanging around the rim — and occasionally hanging on it.

The 6-foot-8 forward threw down just 16 dunks last season, but he has the kind of explosive athleticism that makes 40-plus feel within reach. He can soar above a crowd for a putback, sneak behind defenders for an alley-oop, beat everyone down the floor in transition or simply take flight when he gets a runway to the basket. With Wichita State’s talented passers finding creative ways to feed him, the possibilities for above-the-rim entertainment seem abundant.

And 40 dunks would be more than just a season’s worth of highlights. It would rank sixth in WSU history, surpassing even the best single-season total of Shocker legend Xavier McDaniel, who had 37 in 1982-83.

8. WSU will have eight different leading scorers this season

Kenyon Giles remains the safest bet to lead Wichita State in scoring, but this roster has enough offensive firepower that almost anyone in the rotation could steal the spotlight.

Dillon Battie can erupt around the rim, William Berg can feast in the paint, Jahari Long can create his own shot and Jordan Frison arrives with a proven scoring touch. Don’t forget T.J. Williams, who led WSU in scoring five times last season, or Mike Gray Jr., who did it twice. And Bryce Heard should provide a scoring punch off the bench as a microwave scorer.

That’s eight legitimate candidates to lead the Shockers in scoring on any given night, one more than the seven who accomplished the feat last season.

Wichita State guard Jahari Long turned in another strong performance during Saturday’s secret scrimmage against VCU at Koch Arena, helping the Shockers find their rhythm in the second and third segments. GoShockers.com/Courtesy

9. Jahari Long will dish out more assists than any Shocker in the Paul Mills era

In three seasons under Mills, Wichita State has yet to produce a player who averaged more than 3.3 assists, with Bijan Cortes holding the high-water mark of 112 in a season.

That should change with Long running the show.

At 6-foot-5, Long has the size to see over defenders and the court vision to pick apart a defense. Better yet, he’ll have plenty of willing recipients. Kenyon Giles can drain 3-pointers, Dillon Battie can catch lobs, William Berg can finish rolls to the rim, and Mike Gray Jr., Bryce Heard and Jordan Frison give him even more weapons.

Craig Porter Jr.’s 4.9 assists per game in 2022-23 might be a little ambitious, but Long averaging around four assists and comfortably clearing Cortes’ 112-assist mark feels like a solid bet.

10. The Shockers will win 25-plus games and dance again

This is the big one. The prediction Shocker fans have been waiting years to see come true.

WSU hasn’t won 25 games since the 2017-18 season, when the Shockers finished 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament. They haven’t danced at all since Isaac Brown’s 2020-21 team won the American Conference regular-season title and earned an at-large bid.

But the path back to March Madness is there for Paul Mills’ fourth team.

Of WSU’s 14 nonconference games, eight appear to be heavily tilted in the Shockers’ favor. Win those, split the other six and WSU enters conference play at 11-3. Improve last season’s 13-5 conference mark to 14-4, and suddenly the Shockers are 25-7 before the postseason even begins.

Would that guarantee an at-large bid? Hardly. The quality of those wins and losses will matter plenty. But get to 26 or 27 victories without any ugly losses, and WSU should have a compelling case if it doesn’t secure the automatic bid.

And perhaps the most intriguing possibility of all: The Shockers could end their NCAA Tournament drought without even leaving Wichita, playing in the Opening Round of the newly expanded 76-team field right in their own backyard.