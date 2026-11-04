Kansas Democrats celebrate huge wins, and have Donald Trump to thank | Opinion

Sedgwick County Democrats cheer electoral victories at a party Tuesday night at the Artichoke Sandwichbar East. Dion Lefler/The Wichita Eagle

Tuesday was the night that Sedgwick County Democrats have waited for — for about the last 94 years.

They cheered when the news projected their party would take control of the House of Representatives.

They cheered when James Talarico was projected to flip a Texas Senate seat.

They cheered when four Sedgwick County Democratic candidates flipped state legislative seats from red to blue.

But the loudest cheers of all were for Adam Hamilton, the United Methodist pastor from Olathe who took down incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall, marking the first time Kansas has voted to send a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.

And they owe it all to one man.

Donald Trump.

It’s kind of funny, every time I write something negative about the president, I get accused of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or “TDS.”

It’s a make-believe malady Republicans concocted to belittle and bully those who oppose Trump’s authoritarianism, anti-immigrant obsession, self-aggrandizement, disdain for our closest allies and trading partners, inept wielding of the nation’s military power, interference with our agriculture and aircraft industries and complete disregard for the well-being of low- to middle-income citizens faced with high prices for gas and groceries.

As it turns out, if I’m suffering from TDS, I’m in good company — along with 555,000-plus of my fellow Kansans who didn’t just send a new senator to Washington, but sent a loud and unmistakably clear message: Enough is enough.

Trump himself made two campaign visits to Kansas to try to prop up the Marshall campaign. But frankly, Marshall would have probably been better off if Trump had stayed home.

At the first Trump stump speech, in Park City, he highlighted Americans he hates, no doubt alienating thousands of Kansans along the way.

And at the second rally, at Salina Airport, he bragged about the free jumbo jet he got from Qatari oil sheiks while Americans struggle daily with prices at the pump.

Remind me again who’s supposed to be deranged?

Local Democrats packed into a very crowded election night party at the east-side Artichoke Sandwichbar (emphasis on the bar, Tuesday night).

Among the celebrators was Chuck Schmidt, who served a year in the Statehouse, but was unseated in 2022 by Republican Sandy Pickert. On Tuesday night, it was Pickert’s turn to lose the seat, to political newcomer Candace Landers.

“I think what’s happened is people are just fed up with chaos and corruption, and that’s all it’s been for the last few years,” Schmidt said of Republican dominance. “Just chaos and corruption, and people say ‘We don’t like that.’ And not to mention the fact that all of that is causing inflation and the problems in just trying to afford things in regular life. I think people have said that’s it. We’ve had it, and doesn’t matter what party it is, we’ve just had it.”

What will happen at the Statehouse in Topeka for the next couple of years is uncertain.

The blue wave has broken the veto-proof Republican majority in the Kansas Legislature.

But at this writing, the race for Kansas governor is too close to call, with Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher clinging to the narrowest of leads over Republican Senate President Ty Masterson, with hardly any votes left to be counted.

If Holscher wins, she’ll have considerably more power to make vetoes stick than the current governor Laura Kelly, who was constantly overridden by the Republicans.

If it’s Masterson, he won’t need a veto-proof Legislature, because he’ll sign most of the bills that Holscher would veto.

In an election this close, a recount and maybe a court case are on the horizon. In the meantime, it’s almost two in the morning and I need some sleep.

I suggest you get your rest too, because I have a feeling this is just the beginning of a long slog.