The 2026 midterm election in Wichita and Kansas is over. Here's what you should know.

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Kansas voters reshaped the state’s political landscape Tuesday, sending the first Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly a century, breaking a 16-year Republican supermajority in the state House and approving a $615 million school bond in Wichita. The race for governor, meanwhile, was still too close to call early Wednesday.

Here is what you should know from election night in Kansas and south-central Kansas.

The Rev. Adam Hamilton, a Democrat and founding pastor of the nation’s largest United Methodist church, defeated one-term Republican Sen. Roger Marshall to become Kansas’ first Democratic U.S. senator since 1932. The Associated Press called the race at 10:24 p.m., with Hamilton taking 51.7% of the vote.

“This is amazing,” Hamilton told supporters at a Marriott ballroom in Overland Park. “We really did make history.” He added: “This election is a rebuke of unkindness and cruelty in Washington, D.C.”

Marshall conceded Tuesday night from Wichita, telling supporters he had called Hamilton to congratulate him. “I don’t have any answers,” Marshall said. “I’ll just tell you it’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve the state of Kansas for ten years.”

Hamilton’s campaign centered on lowering everyday costs, moderate positions on social issues and appeals to voters disillusioned with Washington. Marshall’s final weeks were dogged by scrutiny of his medical debt collection practices as a physician and questions about his residency.

Adam Hamilton defeats Marshall in U.S. Senate race in Kansas that captured the nation

The contest between Democratic state Sen. Cindy Holscher and Republican Senate President Ty Masterson remained undecided early Wednesday, with Holscher holding a 5,557-vote lead and late-arriving mail ballots still to be counted.

“There are just a few more votes that need to be counted, but we are confident that once all the votes are counted, we will win,” Holscher told a crowd in Lenexa.

Masterson wound down his Wichita event without conceding. “It’s just way too close to call,” he said. “It is literally a fraction of a percent. Last time I looked, I only had to win fifty-five percent of whatever’s left, which is optimistic for me. But either way, it’s going to be razor-thin.”

Kansas has gone 62 years without electing consecutive governors from the same party.

Kansas governor race still too close to call. Holscher and Masterson wait for a victor

Democrats ended the Republican supermajority in the state House, a swing House Democrats called “a once-in-a-generation win.” The next session will seat 57 Democrats and 68 Republicans, down from the current 88-37 GOP edge.

“Kansans made their voices heard,” said House Democratic Leader Brandon Woodard. “This means we can block harmful constitutional amendments from reaching the ballot, secure multiple additional seats on key budget and policy committees, and put an end to legislation being pushed through in the middle of the night without proper debate.”

Five Democrats unseated Republican incumbents in the greater Wichita area: John Burke (District 105), Mackenzi Truelove (District 85), Jason Probst (District 102), Candace Landers (District 88) and Jessica Maldonado (District 96). Former Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple also returned to the House, winning District 83 with 63% of the vote.

“I know that the Sedgwick County Democratic Party had focused on trying to break the supermajority, and I think tonight we did,” Burke said. “When you have a supermajority . . . you can override the governor’s veto. Now, they’ll have to at least talk to us.”

Democrats break GOP supermajority in KS House in ‘a once-in-a-generation win’

Both questions of the Wichita school district’s $615 million bond issue passed. With all precincts reporting, Question 1 drew 62% support and Question 2 drew 60%. A February 2025 bond proposal had failed by a narrow margin.

Question 1 funds $407.1 million in projects, including a $28.2 million FutureReady Center for Trades, an $81.3 million rebuild of Chisholm Trail Elementary with a middle school addition and a $103.9 million rebuild of Truesdell Middle School. Question 2 covers a $106 million rebuild and renovation of Coleman Middle School, $4 million in preservation work at four high schools and renovation of Hadley Middle School.

“Tonight, I’m relieved. I’m grateful, and I’m so proud of our city,” said Luis Rodriguez, chair of the Vote Yes Yes committee. “Tonight, we learned that we have a path forward.”

Walt Chappell, who led the Improve Learning First coalition opposing the bond, said he was not surprised. “The other side had much more money, so we were at a disadvantage,” he said. “Closing schools and building new ones helps contractors make money but it doesn’t increase our students’ proficiency.”

Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld said the result affirms the district’s efforts to rebuild trust: “The work starts now for us to continue to build on this.”

‘We have a path forward’: Voters approve $615M Wichita school bond issue

Democrat Sarah McMillen defeated Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner for the District 1 seat on the Sedgwick County Commission with 52.4% of the vote, finishing with 21,127 votes to Meitzner’s 19,124.

“I’m just so looking forward to being able to put our residents first,” McMillen told The Eagle, naming budget issues and data center regulations as top priorities.

Republican Jim Howell beat Libertarian Olivia Hayse in District 5 with 57.6% of the vote. Howell said he will focus on debt, lowering property taxes and data center policy.

Republican incumbent Ryan Baty, who ran unopposed in District 4, said he is “grateful that I get to represent” a district split roughly in thirds among Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

Sarah McMillen defeats Pete Meitzner; Jim Howell wins in County Commission races

Valley Center voters rejected a proposed 1% public safety sales tax increase, with 63% voting no. A total of 1,845 people voted against the measure and 1,083 voted in favor.

The tax would have funded an expanded, 24/7/365 city fire department and was estimated to generate about $950,000 a year, pushing Valley Center’s sales tax rate to 9.5% — the highest in the county. The city’s next step is to join the county’s Fire District 1.

City Administrator Cyndra Kastens told The Eagle it is time for Valley Center to reunite after the passionate debate.

Valley Center voters reject public safety sales tax increase

With 4,165 of 4,168 precincts reporting, Republicans held several statewide offices: Pat Proctor led for secretary of state, Steven Johnson for state treasurer and Daniel Hawkins for insurance commissioner. The attorney general race between Democrat Chris Mann and Republican Kris Kobach remained extremely tight, with Mann narrowly ahead.

In the 4th U.S. Congressional District, Republican Ron Estes defeated Democrat Katy Tyndell, 138,445 votes to 113,553.

A proposed constitutional amendment on who can vote drew 669,137 “yes” votes to 381,795 “no” votes.

Election Day results: Live updates in statewide and south-central Kansas races

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.