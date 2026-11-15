Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after a woman was shot inside a Castleton home early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 8400 block of Woods Edge West Drive around 2:45 a.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say Jose Avalos fired a shot into the home, hitting the woman. He faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

Police also arrested London Alvarez on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.

A pistol and several shell casings were found at the scene.