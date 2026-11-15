Source: AARON SCHWARTZ / Getty

WASHINGTON — A contractor’s work replacing aging telecommunications wires or a faulty router may have caused Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The outage disrupted air travel across the country, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and causing widespread delays.

Duffy said workers with federal contractor L3Harris were replacing aging copper wires with fiber optic lines at a remote FAA facility when the outage occurred.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the problem was caused by an installation error or faulty equipment.

Duffy said investigators do not believe a cyberattack or foreign interference caused the outage.

The last time the FAA grounded flights nationwide was in January 2023, when a computer system outage disrupted air travel across the country. Before that, it hadn’t happened since the September 11 attacks.