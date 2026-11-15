Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — No. 6 Indiana took another step toward the Big Ten championship game Saturday, beating No. 15 USC, 27-13, in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers held a 20-13 lead late in the fourth quarter before Grant Wilson connected with Charlie Becker on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 3:30 remaining to seal the win.

Making his first start of the season, Wilson threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

USC had chances to make it closer, reaching Indiana’s 10-yard line on four straight possessions but coming away with just 10 points.

Indiana improves to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers close the regular season at Washington and against Purdue