Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — An SUV overturned during a three-vehicle collision on the near north side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, shutting down part of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of 29th Street and MLK around 1:30 p.m. Officers found three vehicles involved in the crash, including an SUV on its side in front of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

One person was seen sitting in the back of a police car while receiving medical attention. It’s unclear whether that person was arrested or whether anyone will face charges.

Police have not released additional details about the collision.