FBI: No New Evidence in Case of Missing Delaware County Woman

Ashley Mullis (Source: FOX 59)

MUNCIE, Ind. — The FBI said they found no evidence of human remains inside a home connected to the 2013 disappearance of Ashley Mullis.

The FBI and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at a home in Muncie this week. They finished their search on Wednesday.

Investigators sifted through approximately five truckloads of sand in the basement of the home. FBI Indianapolis said the search did not turn up any new evidence and that the investigation remains open.

Mullis was 27 at the time she went missing in September 2013.