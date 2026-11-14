INDIANAPOLIS — The newest mascot has arrived at Butler University.

Butler Blue V made his first public appearance on Friday, replacing Blue IV, who retired in February and served as the team’s mascot since the start of the 2020-21 school year.

“Maintaining a year-round schedule for a live mascot is demanding, and Butler University regularly evaluates what is in the best interest of the safety of the Butler community and the well-being of the animal,” the university said in a statement during Butler IV’s retirement.

Blue V will be the fifth live English Bulldog mascot in the school’s history. He is a red fawn English Bulldog, born on Aug. 17, 2026, in Sorrento, Illinois.

The nearly three-month-old Bulldog was raised by Rachel Garde of Dog Gone Bulldogs. His handler is April Kirts, a 2026 graduate of Butler.