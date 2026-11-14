INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Castleton early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to the 8400 block of Woods Edge West Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found someone who had been shot. They were last known to be in critical condition.

IMPD is investigating the shooting.

Indianapolis police are also looking into a shooting on the city’s near northwest side where someone was seriously injured.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Somerset Avenue. Once there, they located a person who had been shot and was in critical condition.

IMPD believes this shooting was a result of someone accidentally discharging a firearm.