Source: Adam Gray / Getty

WASHINGTON –The FAA has lifted a nationwide ground stop that lasted about four hours after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic operations.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the outage affected the FAA’s telecommunications system. Officials grounded flights out of caution while they worked to resolve the problem.

Mullin said all flights were accounted for and no lives or aircraft were ever at risk. He also said the outage was not connected to the Microsoft outage.

The ground stop was lifted shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the FAA.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the air traffic control system relies on an outdated analog telecommunications network that became overloaded with data and went down.