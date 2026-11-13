Source: Indiana State Police

PLAINFIELD, Ind — An Indiana State Police trooper who was killed protecting others is being remembered with a permanent memorial along I-70 in Plainfield.

Trooper Aaron Smith was killed in 2023 while trying to stop a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

ISP and Smith’s family unveiled a wooden memorial cross Thursday near the spot where he died.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine told FOX59/CBS4 that Smith’s loss is still felt every day by fellow troopers and his family.

“We’re three and a half years past the tragic night where this happened, but our hearts are still heavy. And that doesn’t ever go away,” said Perrine.

Perrine also shared a detail from that night. An intern was riding with Smith, so he moved his squad car off the side of the ramp rather than stopping in the middle of the intersection. Perrine says Smith’s decision helped keep the intern out of danger.

Smith was placing stop sticks when the suspect hit him. The driver was later sentenced to 40 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Smith’s father, Garry, told FOX59/CBS4 his son always wanted to help people and put others first.

“He wanted to help people just like dad.”

Troopers and officers from several agencies gathered Thursday for the unveiling. Garry Smith said he was proud to see the memorial honoring his son.