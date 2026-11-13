Peyton Bellinger (Source: Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Whitestown.

Just a few minutes before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Whitestown officer tried to get a car to pull over for several traffic violations. Police said the driver failed to stop, drove the wrong way through a roundabout, and sped off.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Peyton Bellinger, crashed the vehicle near County Road 525 South and County Road 700 East. As Bellinger tried to run, officers said he at one point pulled out a firearm before they lost sight of him.

Bellinger was eventually found with help from a drone operator. A K-9 was deployed and successfully apprehended the suspect.

People nearby were ordered to remain in their homes before Bellinger was taken into custody.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said that Bellinger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash and apprehension. He was then booked into the Boone County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement Using a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 4 Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement Using a Motor Vehicle (Level 6 Felony)

Operating While Intoxicated Resulting in Bodily Injury (Level 6 Felony)

Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Bodily Injury (Class A Misdemeanor)

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving Causing Bodily Injury (Class A Misdemeanor)

Public Intoxication (Class B Misdemeanor)

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, Zionsville Police Department, and Zionsville Fire Department/EMS assisted in the pursuit and arrest.