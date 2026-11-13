Source: FOX 59

STATEWIDE — Indiana Republican Party Chairwoman Lana Keesling is stepping down less than two years after taking the job. Her resignation comes after Republicans lost several key races across the state, including in Allen County.

Keesling announced her departure Thursday. She became party chairwoman in February 2025 after nearly 10 years as Fort Wayne city clerk. She later resigned from that position.

Vice Chair Jim Johnson will serve as interim chairman until party leaders choose a permanent replacement.

Governor Mike Braun thanked Keesling for her service and says he looks forward to working with the state party committee to find its next leader.

Wells County GOP Chairman Preston T. Wright also thanked Keesling but says the party has bigger problems than a change in leadership. Wright says he has raised concerns about the party’s direction for months and believes Republicans need to address how Hoosiers view the party.