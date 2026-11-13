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Safety
FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop
By Staff,10 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory Friday afternoon ordering a nationwide ground stop “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”
The advisory said all departing flights from the United States must remain grounded until further notice, while authorities will handle inbound international flights on a case-by-case basis.
The order follows radio frequency and radar outages at several air traffic control centers.
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