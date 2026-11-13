Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man accused of shooting another man several times outside an east side bar in September.

A warrant for Kevin Dowdy’s arrest was served on Nov. 9 on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to IMPD. When officers took Dowdy into custody, he was preliminarily charged with cocaine possession.

On Sept. 26, officers arrived on East 10th Street, not far from Shadeland Avenue, and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s right leg. Police said the man also had a gunshot wound to his face near his right eye. He was taken to a hospital.

According to court documents, security footage showed two men got into a fight when police said Dowdy pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

A BMV search led officers to determine a Dodge Challenger registered to Dowdy drove off.

Dowdy’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 9, 2027.