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Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia with immediate effect amid an investigation involving alleged espionage, personal relationships and potential national security concerns. The controversy centers on Huang’s reported connections to Alice Huang, a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. The FBI is reportedly investigating their personal and business ties.

The resignation also follows allegations that Huang had romantic relationships with two Nvidia employees, including Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare.

Colette Kress, Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO. The board plans to consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

The scandal has raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers about potential violations of export controls after investigators alleged that Alice Huang helped obtain 240,000 restricted Nvidia AI chips for China through Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

Nvidia shares fell 4.3% Thursday, closing at $166.19, amid the turmoil. Senator Elizabeth Warren said Huang and the company still owe Congress answers about export control compliance.

President Trump expressed disappointment over Huang’s departure, while technology analyst Dan Ives warned that losing the longtime CEO could give China an advantage in its AI competition with the United States.