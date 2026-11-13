Source: @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — State leaders are urging Hoosiers to prepare for winter weather as colder temperatures settle in. Forecasters said parts of northern Indiana already saw lake-effect snow Friday morning.

This week was Winter Weather Preparedness Week, a reminder for drivers to take precautions before severe weather hits. Snow, ice, and freezing rain all create travel hazards, and roads can still get slick even while crews are out treating them during a storm.

“That means when there’s a storm, leave room for snow plows and emergency crews to work, have an emergency kit ready in your vehicle and always use Hoosier common sense on the roads,” Gov. Mike Braun said.

Officials urge drivers to slow down on snow-covered roads, check forecasts and road conditions before heading out, and leave more space between their vehicle and the car in front of it.

“Know before you go,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Lyndsay Quist said at a press conference. “We advise you to allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Quist said INDOT will have more than 1,000 plow trucks ready to go, along with hundreds of thousands of tons of salt for the winter weather.