Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — The number of people with measles in Indiana has gone up by nine since the last report came out just days ago from the Indiana Dept. of Health. That number is now 162.

There were ten people reported with measles in all of last year.

LaGrange County still has the most people reported to have or have had the measles at 36.

Health experts and doctors are blaming the outbreak on fewer people having been vaccinated.