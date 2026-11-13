Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –A man died after being hit by a vehicle on Brookville Road on Indianapolis’ east side Thursday night.

IMPD officers responded around 8:12 p.m. to the 6300 block of Brookville Road and found him unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver agreed to a blood draw, but officers found no signs of intoxication.

The driver was released, and the investigation is ongoing.