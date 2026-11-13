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Indianapolis
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Accidental Shooting on Indy’s East Side
By Jake McDaniel,7 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured after an accidental shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening, police said.
Indianapolis Metro Police went to South Sherman Drive near East Washington Street just after 6:30 p.m. That is where officers found both people with gunshot wounds.
Medics took them to a hospital, where one of them later died.
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