Irvington Middle and High Schools Closed Friday

Source: FOX59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington Community Schools’ middle and high schools will be closed Friday. The elementary school will be open as scheduled.

The district says a high number of staff absences made it difficult to safely supervise students and operate the middle and high schools. School leaders hope to reopen all three schools Monday.

The closures come as the school system works through a budget shortfall and questions about leadership decisions.

Two school leaders have reportedly resigned, but the district has not confirmed those departures. At Wednesday night’s board meeting, staff members raised concerns about budget cuts and the school’s financial situation.

CEO Dr. Rachel Maldonado says the district continued staffing at levels supported by federal COVID relief money even after that funding ended. She also points to declining enrollment and lower revenue as factors behind the deficit.

The Indiana State Teachers Association says it’s monitoring the situation and wants school leaders and the mayor’s office to work with educators and families on a plan to address the financial problems.